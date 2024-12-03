Shavkat Rakhmonov claims he submitted Ian Machado Garry in training ahead of UFC 310 clash: “They didn’t release that”

Days out from his UFC 310 return, Shavkat Rakhmonov is opening up on his infamous sparring session with Ian Machado Garry.

‘Nomad’ is currently set to meet ‘The Future’ in the co-main event of UFC 310 this Saturday. The bout will be a rare non-title five-round co-main event, only being made as a result of Belal Muhammad’s injury. While Shavkat Rakhmonov was set to fight for welterweight gold, ‘Remember The Name’ was forced out last month.

As a result, the undefeated contender will meet Ian Machado Garry this weekend. Heading into the contest, the Irishman has admitted that he’s taken confidence from an old sparring session they had. Earlier this week, footage emerged of the two training, where Garry slightly got the better of Shavkat Rakhmonov on the feet.

However, that brief clip has seemingly upset the normally quiet Kazakh fighter. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Shavkat Rakhmonov was asked about his time training with Ian Machado Garry. There, he confirmed that the video of their sparring session was authentic, and was taken by the Irishman’s wife.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry spent time sparring in 2023. Watch the two undefeated welterweights in the #UFC310 co-main event on Dec. 7 at 10 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV 🔥 https://t.co/XX1YuUOYuv (via @iangarryMMA) pic.twitter.com/jsNZafoIqP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 28, 2024

Shavkat talks sparring Ian Garry. Says Garry’s wife asked if she could film the sparring, but didn’t ask if they could release the footage. Says the footage they didn’t release shows Garry tapping.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/KUJl3BMCSC — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 3, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov discusses sparring session with UFC 310 foe Ian Machado Garry

However, Shavkat Rakhmonov added that the video was pretty selectively edited. According to the welterweight contender, the ending of that sparring session was left out entirely. Rakhmonov added that their training ended with Ian Machado Garry tapping out, but that part of the footage wasn’t released.

“[We sparred] around three or four times man.” Shavkat Rakhmonov stated through a translator when asked about recent footage of a sparring session with his UFC 310 opponent Ian Machado Garry. “At the time, his wife asked me if she can film the footage of the sparring. I accepted it, but they didn’t ask me if they could release it or not.”

He continued, “I wonder why they didn’t release the other part of the sparring. [In the other footage], Ian Garry taps. Yeah, it was a simple submission, a choke.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you think Shavkat Rakhmonov will beat Ian Garry on Saturday?