TikToker Bryce Hall set to return at BKFC KnuckleMania V against Kimbo Slice Jr.

TikTok star Bryce Hall will be returning to BKFC early next year to face Kimbo Slice Jr.

Since being founded in early 2018, David Feldman’s bare-knuckle promotion has largely focused on signing ex-UFC talent. Look no further than the company’s top stars, which include the likes of Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, and Jeremy Stephens. The two latter fighters are actually set to headline BKFC KnuckleMania V in January.

However, the company has also shown interest in signing influencer fighters as well. In 2021, they brought in rapper Blueface, who scored a unanimous decision victory over Kane Trujillo. Over two years later, they went back to the well again with Bryce Hall. The 25-year-old was previously knocked out by fellow influencer Austin McBroom in the boxing ring, but signed to face 3-0 Gee Perez in August.

Shockingly, Bryce Hall showed out against the undefeated BKFC fighter. He dropped Perez in the opening seconds of the bout, eventually earning a third-round stoppage victory. Following the win, Hall revealed plans to continue competing in bare-knuckle boxing. To his credit, he’s held up to his word.

Bryce Hall vs. Kimbo Slice Jr. added to BKFC KnuckleMania V in January

Earlier today, David Feldman announced Bryce Hall vs. Kimbo Slice Jr. was signed for January 25th in Philadelphia. The bout will serve as one of the key matchups on the undercard of BKFC KnuckleMania V. As previously mentioned, the monumental event will be headlined by a meeting between former UFC stars Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens.

For his part, Kimbo Slice Jr. hasn’t been seen in action in over a year. He last competed in Misfits Boxing last April, being handed a second-round knockout loss. Sadly for ‘Baby Slice’, he enters his BKFC debut winless in his last three bouts. He was released from Bellator following back-to-back losses, last losing to Kaheem Murray in November 2020.

Nonetheless, this fight is a big one for the 32-year-old striker. However, BKFC announced more than just Bryce Hall vs. Kimbo Slice Jr. earlier today. At a kick-off press conference, David Feldman also announced a key women’s flyweight bout between Taylor Starling, and Bec Rawlings. As of now, those three bouts are the only ones announced for January’s event.

What do you make of this BKFC news? Are you excited about Bryce Hall vs. Kimbo Slice Jr.?