Michael Chandler still believes Conor McGregor fight is possible despite Irishman’s legal woes: “Why not fight me?”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler still believes Conor McGregor should fight him.

‘Iron’ is fresh off his return to the octagon in the co-main event of UFC 309 earlier this month. Back for the first time since suffering a loss to Dustin Poirier in late 2022, Michael Chandler again met Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ previously handed the former Bellator champion a knockout loss in 2021, in a bid for vacant UFC gold.

As many fans are aware, the rematch only came together due to issues with Conor McGregor. Michael Chandler was set to welcome back ‘The Notorious’ in June, in the Irishman’s first fight since 2021. However, McGregor was forced out due to a broken toe. As a result, Chandler moved on to Oliveira, who handed him a decision loss earlier this month.

Conor McGregor was also handed a loss earlier this month but in the courtroom. Jurors in a civil trial found the Irishman liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in December 2018. As a result, McGregor will be forced to pay out upwards of $250,000 to the victim. While he’s maintained his innocence, the former UFC champion released an apology to his family earlier this month.

Michael Chandler is asked if he believes he will fight Conor McGregor in 2025.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/uWrhTBBQrX — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 27, 2024

Michael Chandler remains hopeful for Conor McGregor fight despite UFC star’s legal issues

At the end of Conor McGregor’s statement earlier this month, he once again teased a future return to the cage. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Michael Chandler discussed the Irishman’s situation. There, ‘Iron’ stated that McGregor could need a return to fighting to truly get his life back on track. If ‘The Notorious’ returns, Chandler believes he’s still the perfect opponent.

“I don’t know the legal ramifications, I don’t know what all that stuff looks like.” Michael Chandler stated, when asked about Conor McGregor’s sexual assault civil trial. “I do know, if I were in that position, the last thing I want to do is not be training and not be moving forward toward a common goal. So, I’m sure he wants to get back into training. That’s what his statement said.”

He continued, “…It’s a horrible position all around, for him and everyone involved. It’s a tough spot. I don’t have anything else to say about it, but the best thing he can do, most likely, is to get back and move toward a common goal… Why not fight me? Why not be training to fight me? Middle of next year, International Fight Week, or before that, as soon as possible… We can make that fight happen, ASAP.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will ever happen?