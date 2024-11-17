Charles Oliveira takes issue with officiating during UFC 309 fight against Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira Reacts to Officiating in Michael Chandler Rematch

Charles Oliveira spoke to media members during the UFC 309 post-fight press conference. He pointed out his gripes with referee Keith Peterson (h/t MMAMania.com).

“I’m not here to criticize,” Oliveira said. “But I wanna tell you something: there were a lot of blows to the back of the head, a lot of fence grabbing. There was also some eye pokes. And I was telling the ref what was going on, I was calling for his attention and nothing would happen. I hoped that he would intervene, but nothing happened.”

Oliveira can at least breathe easy knowing that the officiating didn’t impact the outcome of his fight with Michael Chandler. Now, Oliveira will turn his attention to the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan. The UFC lightweight title fight is reportedly expected to take place in early 2025.

“Do Bronx” has faced both Makhachev and Tsarukyan. Oliveira was submitted by Makhachev back in October 2022. Earlier this year, Oliveira dropped a split decision against Tsarukyan in a title eliminator.

As for Chandler, he continues to push for a clash with Conor McGregor. “Iron” was supposed to fight McGregor earlier this year, but the Irishman suffered an injury.

