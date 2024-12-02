Jorge Masvidal reveals his UFC return is set for April in Miami: “I will be back!”

By Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal intends to return to the octagon in April.

Jorge Masvidal

‘Gamebred’ is in an incredibly weird position at this stage of his career. He last appeared in action in July, ending a short-lived retirement to face Nate Diaz in the boxing ring. While Jorge Masvidal is still under UFC contract, Dana White gave his blessing for the former title challenger to face off against an old rival.

However, Diaz wound up handing the 40-year-old a unanimous decision loss earlier this summer. For Jorge Masvidal, the defeat was his fifth in a row in combat sports. Having retired after a four-fight UFC losing streak punctuated by a loss to Gilbert Burns last April, it seemed that the former title challenger was done for good.

Instead, Jorge Masvidal announced plans to return to the UFC following his loss to Diaz. As of now, the welterweight hasn’t signed a deal to face anyone in his comeback. However, Masvidal has called for fights against the likes of Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, as well as former welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

RELATED: BRENDAN SCHAUB OPENS UP ON TALKS WITH JORGE MASVIDAL FOR BARE-KNUCKLE MMA FIGHT: “I GAVE THEM AN OUTLANDISH NUMBER”

Jorge Masvidal

(via Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA)

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal announces plans for April return

Speaking in a recent interview on Jake Shields’ podcast, Jorge Masvidal opened up on his planned UFC return. There, ‘Gamebred’ admitted that he’s still unsure who he will face in his comeback. However, he expects to know soon. Furthermore, Masvidal let it slip that he plans to fight in April, in his hometown of Miami.

“I will be back. April next year in the UFC, yes sir.” Jorge Masvidal stated on Jake Shields’ ‘Fight Back’ podcast, discussing his plans to return to the cage. “We don’t have an opponent yet. Hopefully, by December, we will get the opponent. [I’ll be back] in April, [on] the Miami card.” (h/t MMA News)

As of now, the UFC hasn’t announced plans to hold an event in Miami next spring. However, the promotion has made trips to the city early in both 2023, and 2024. With that being the case, it’s likely that they will return to the Sunshine State early next year.

What do you make of these comments from Jorge Masvidal? Who do you want to see ‘Gamebred’ fight in his return next year?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

