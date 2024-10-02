Kevin Holland rips ‘bums’ who complain about UFC fighter pay: “You want to get paid for s*it you don’t do”

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland has a few thoughts on certain fighters complaining about pay.

‘Trailblazer’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a submission win over Michal Oleksiejczuk in June. That victory at UFC 302 got Kevin Holland back on track, snapping a two-fight losing streak for the fan favorite. This Saturday night in Salt Lake City, he will look to keep his momentum going against Roman Dolidze.

Earlier today, Kevin Holland appeared at UFC 307 media day. There, he was asked what he would like to fans to remember him for. During the press scrum, Holland answered that he would love fans to remember his willingness to fight, no matter when. However, the middleweight also took aim at fighters who are less active than he is.

In the media day discussion, Kevin Holland slammed fighters who complain about UFC pay. According to ‘Trailblazer’, the pay is fine as long as you are active as he is. In his view, many who complain about fighter pay aren’t getting in the cage often anyway.

Kevin Holland rips ‘bums’ ahead of UFC 307 return against Roman Dolidze

“That I’m an active motherf*cker.” Kevin Holland answered when asked how he would like UFC fans to always remember him. “You know what I mean? At the end of the day, it’s like I did a little electrical work before [fighting]. My grandma and grandpa owned a janitorial business so I knew about the nine to five, clocking in hours, and getting a job done to get paid.”

He continued, “Half these people running around are talking about ‘We don’t get paid enough, we don’t get paid enough, we don’t get paid enough’. No, you don’t even fight enough. It’s like, at the end of the day, you want to get paid to do s*it you don’t do. It f*cking sounds like a bum to me.”

“Just remember,” Kevin Holland finished his remarks at UFC 307 media day. “I wasn’t a bum like the rest of these guys.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland? Do you agree with his comments about fighter pay?