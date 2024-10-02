Dana White seemingly shoots down Alex Pereira’s tease of a boxing match: “I hate crossover fights”

By Josh Evanoff - October 2, 2024

Dana White isn’t a big fan of the idea of sending UFC champion Alex Pereira to boxing.

Dana White, Alex Pereira

‘Poatan’ is currently set to return to the octagon this Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Back for the first time since a knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka in June, Alex Pereira will face fellow striker Khalil Rountree Jr. For his part, ‘The War Horse’ hasn’t competed since a stoppage win over Anthony Smith last December.

Ahead of his UFC 307 return, Alex Pereira has teased a move to boxing. The Brazilian has always been a fan of the sport and holds a 1-0 record as well. Pereira also teased he would be a big part of UFC CEO Dana White’s move into the sport. However, the promoter seemingly isn’t down with that idea.

Speaking in a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Dana White was asked about Alex Pereira’s boxing comments. There, the executive admitted that he’s not a big fan of the Brazilian leaving the UFC. Given Pereira’s status as champion, any boxing crossover would hold up the light-heavyweight division.

UFC CEO Dana White responds to Alex Pereira’s comments about boxing

Dana White also mentioned Alex Pereira could break Ronda Rousey’s record of three fastest title defenses, this Saturday with a win. ‘Rowdy’ previously made three defenses in the span of 189 days, while ‘Poatan’ would be at 175 days. Lastly, White just isn’t a fan of crossover fights in general.

“I don’t know.” Dana White stated, when asked about UFC champion Alex Pereira heading to boxing. “I mean, when you look at where he’s at right now, he’s at the top of this game. He’s about to break [Rousey’s record] if he wins the fight on Saturday night. God knows what other records he could break here. He’s 38 years old, which is even more impressive when you add that on top of anything else.”

He continued, “I don’t know [if he will fight in boxing]. I’m not even thinking about that kind of stuff, I’m not thinking about crossover fights. I hate crossover fights, I respect the fact that he wants to do it. I know there’s tons of other fights that probably want to do it. But, I want everybody to stay in their own lane.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC CEO Dana White? Do you want to see Alex Pereira in boxing?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

