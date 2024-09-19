Stephen Thompson dismisses age concerns ahead of UFC 307 return: “I feel like I’m 25!”

By Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson doesn’t feel his age.

Stephen Thompson

‘Wonderboy’ has been out of the cage since a title eliminator against Shavkat Rakhmonov in December. Despite Stephen Thompson hoping to earn a bid at UFC gold, he was taken down and submitted in the second round. At 41 years old, the fight was likely the striker’s last chance to earn a title shot.

However, Stephen Thompson has no plan to retire. The 41-year-old is currently slated to return to the cage next month in Salt Lake City at UFC 307. On the main card, the striker is expected to meet fellow action fighter, Joaquin Buckley. ‘New Mansa’ enters the fight riding a wave of momentum, last defeating Nursulton Ruziboev in May.

Heading into UFC 307, there’s over a decade in age between Stephen Thompson and Joaquin Buckley. However, the former welterweight title challenger doesn’t see that being an issue. Speaking in a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Thompson was asked about his age, and if it’s any issue heading into his return.

Stephen Thompson dismisses concerns ahead of UFC 307 return against Joaquin Buckley

There, the Karate expert largely dismissed any age concerns fans and pundits might have. While Stephen Thompon is a few months away from his 42nd birthday, ‘Wonderboy’ feels like a man 20 years younger. Next month, he plans on showing that he can still compete with the younger fighters at 170 pounds.

“I’m still one of those guys who gives those guys who are coming up a chance.” Stephen Thompson stated to Inside Fighting. “There’s a lot of guys at the top, especially in the welterweight division, that are trying to hold on to their spot as long as they can. But I was given an opportunity when I was coming up… I want to give that back to these guys that are up-and-coming who want to try and take that spot.”

He continued, “For me, it’s my test. It’s my test to see if I’ve still got it against these young bucks. Everybody’s looking at me as the old guy. I’m 42, and I’ll be 42 in February. But, I feel like I’m 25. I’m just as fast, and I’m still getting better. I don’t mind stepping out and giving these guys that are up-and-coming the chance to prove themselves.”

What do you make of these comments from Stephen Thompson? Are you excited about his return at UFC 307 next month?

