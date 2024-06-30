UFC 303 Results: Roman Dolidze defeats Anthony Smith (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - June 29, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 303 results, including the light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Roman Dolidze.

Smith (38-19 MMA) was last seen in action at May’s UFC 301 event, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Vitor Petrino (see that here). That win was preceded by a TKO loss to Khalil Rountree Jr.

Meanwhile, Roman Dolidze (12-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘The Caucasian’ is coming off back-to-back decision losses to Marvin Vettori and Nassourdine Imavov respectively.

Round one of this light heavyweight contest begins and Roman Dolidze lands a low kick. He follows that up with a kick to the body and then another low kick. Anthony Smith comes forward but eats another inside low kick. ‘Lionheart’ with a decent counter right. Both men connect with low kicks in the pocket. Dolidze lands another. Smith swings and misses with a right hand. Another low kick for the Georgian. Smith replies with one of his own. Just over two minutes remains in Round 1. Anthony Smith with a right hand over the top. Big shots from both men. Roman Dolidze with a good left. He follows that up with a low kick. Smith continues to press forward. He lands a right hand. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round 2 of this light heavyweight matchup begins and both men open up with low kicks. Roman Dolidze lands another. Anthony Smith looks to close the distance. He doubles up on his jab. Dolidze with a big flurry and Smith hits the canvas. Big shots now from Dolidze. He appears to have ‘Lionheart’ in trouble. Smith gets wrist control and slows down the barrage. Anothony gives up his back and Roman works in some short punches. He’s landing some nice right hands now. Smith is covering up but still defending. Ninety seconds remain in the round. Dolidze with some knees to the body. Smith needs to scramble but is not doing so just yet. More big knees from Roman Dolidze. ‘Lionheart’ scrambles to his feet but eats a big left. He survives to see round three.

The third and final round of this light heavyweight matchup begins and Anthony Smith lands a pair of low kicks. Roman Dolidze does a little dance and then leaps in with a right hand. The fighters trade low kicks. Smith swings and misses with a left hook. Big shots from both men in the pocket. Dolidze goes to the body with a kick. He lands a low kick as Smith attempts to come forward. Roman with a takedown attempt but it is not there. Anthony Smith with a jab. Dolidze replies with a left hook. Under two minutes remain in the fight. ‘Lionheart’ with a right hand. He lands a decent left hook. Roman returns fire with a 1-2. Another left hook from Smith. Both guys are swinging leather in the pocket. A good left lands for Dolidze. Both men connect with low kicks. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 303 Results: Roman Dolidze def. Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Dolidze fight next following his victory over Smith this evening in Las Vegas?

