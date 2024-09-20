Jake Paul vows to end his UFC fighter pay campaign if Dana White makes one change: “I’ll shut the f**k up!”

Jake Paul plans to end his UFC fighter pay campaign if Dana White makes one change.

Since Paul has become a boxer, he has taken aim at White and the UFC’s pay model. He has wanted the promotion to up the minimum fighter pay, but despite him constantly bringing it up publicly, a change has yet to happen.

Now, speaking on his podcast, Jake Paul says his ask to Dana White and the UFC is to change the pay to minium pay to $50,000. He believes that is very feasible to do for the UFC, but Paul doubts White will do it.

“The only thing I’ve really asked for is for the minimum fighter pay, which is $12,500, to be changed to $50,000,” Paul said on BS w/ Jake Paul (via MMAMania). “So that fighters who have to work multiple jobs, if they fight once a year even, they would still be able to live off of that. If they were twice a year, they would make $100,000, which is great.

“Now, if they’re fighting once a year, it’s like $12,500 or twice a year would be $25,000,” Paul continued. “That’s been my only ask to Dana to change and that would only cost the UFC $20 million annually. So, it seems like, ‘Oh, you made $3-$4 billion why not just give a little bit more to the fighters? It’s only $20 million.’ That’s been my biggest thing. Make that change and I’ll shut the f*ck up.”

Currently, Dana White has yet to respond to Paul’s recent request to up fighter pay to $50,000.