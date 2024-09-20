Jake Paul vows to end his UFC fighter pay campaign if Dana White makes one change: “I’ll shut the f**k up!”
Since Paul has become a boxer, he has taken aim at White and the UFC’s pay model. He has wanted the promotion to up the minimum fighter pay, but despite him constantly bringing it up publicly, a change has yet to happen.
Now, speaking on his podcast, Jake Paul says his ask to Dana White and the UFC is to change the pay to minium pay to $50,000. He believes that is very feasible to do for the UFC, but Paul doubts White will do it.
“The only thing I’ve really asked for is for the minimum fighter pay, which is $12,500, to be changed to $50,000,” Paul said on BS w/ Jake Paul (via MMAMania). “So that fighters who have to work multiple jobs, if they fight once a year even, they would still be able to live off of that. If they were twice a year, they would make $100,000, which is great.
“Now, if they’re fighting once a year, it’s like $12,500 or twice a year would be $25,000,” Paul continued. “That’s been my only ask to Dana to change and that would only cost the UFC $20 million annually. So, it seems like, ‘Oh, you made $3-$4 billion why not just give a little bit more to the fighters? It’s only $20 million.’ That’s been my biggest thing. Make that change and I’ll shut the f*ck up.”
Currently, Dana White has yet to respond to Paul’s recent request to up fighter pay to $50,000.
Jake Paul believes he’s the one for fighter pay change
Paul says he wants to do right by fighters and make sure they are making a living wage. With that, Paul says he believes he is the only person to challenge White to increase fighter pay.
“When I started talking about this, that’s when Dana White was like, ‘Oh, Jake Paul does steroids, Jake Paul’s fights are rigged, Jake Paul this, Jake Paul that,’” Paul said. “So, he’s the one that started all the personal rumors. Jake Paul doesn’t sell, Jake Paul won’t fight Anderson Silva. He’s been the biggest voice of oppression to me because I’m the only one literally in the whole entire fight business who can talk back to who him — there’s probably four people who can. I’m the only one who has the balls to do it.”
Paul is set to return to the ring on November 15 against Mike Tyson.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White Jake Paul UFC