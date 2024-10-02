Carla Esparza hoping for future UFC Hall of Fame induction ahead of retirement fight: “That would be so cool”

By Josh Evanoff - October 2, 2024

Ahead of her final fight, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza is thinking about her legacy.

Carla Esparza

‘Cookie Monster’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since her title defense against Weili Zhang in November 2022. Just a few months after upsetting Rose Namajunas to re-win UFC gold, Carla Esparza faced ‘Magnum’. Ultimately, it took only two rounds for the Chinese fighter to score a stoppage win to earn the title.

Since then, Carla Esparza hasn’t focused a lot on her fighting career. A few months after losing to Zhang, she announced that she was pregnant. Last September, Esparza gave birth to her first child, a son. While having a child is exciting to the former champion, it did force her to make a tough decision.

Carla Esparza is slated to face Tecia Pennington this Saturday night at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City. Ahead of her return, ‘Cookie Monster’ has stated that the bout will be her last. For her part, ‘The Tiny Tornado’ enters this contest on a two-fight losing streak, last dropping a decision to Tabatha Ricci in May.

RELATED: UFC COMMENTATOR MICHAEL BISPING CHASES DOWN THIEF WHO STOLE HIS WIFE’S PURSE: “HE WAS S*ITTING HIS PANTS!”

Carla Esparza hoping for UFC Hall of Fame induction ahead of final fight

Speaking in a recent interview with Brian Campbell, Carla Esparza opened up on her career. There, the former UFC women’s strawweight champion admitted that she was hoping for a future Hall of Fame induction. As a former two-time titleholder, it’s hard to argue that Esparza’s resume doesn’t deserve some shine.

“I’d love to eventually be in the Hall of Fame. I mean, that would be so cool,” Carla Esparza said. “I think winning the title the first time was like seeing where I was as a fighter then to where I am now; there’s been so much growth.” (h/t MMA News)

She continued, “I mean, you have to grow to still stay in this division with all these killers. Everyone is so good, and there’s young blood constantly coming through the UFC. You have to be at such a high level even just to compete with these people, so it’s cool to have been able to stay at this high level and compete with all these youngsters coming in.”

What do you make of these comments from Carla Esparza? Do you think she deserves to be in the UFC Hall of Fame?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carla Esparza UFC

Related

Ali Abdelaziz

Ali Abdelaziz claims UFC's Ottman Azaitar saved him from drowning in Hawaii: "He literally saved my life"

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024
Dana White
Dana White

Dana White denies foul play from athletic commission following UFC Paris controversy

Fernando Quiles - October 2, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White says there was no foul play with the French athletic commission stemming from UFC Paris.

Renato Moicano Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Chael Sonnen vouches for Renato Moicano vs. Justin Gaethje following UFC Paris

Fernando Quiles - October 2, 2024

Chael Sonnen thinks Renato Moicano vs. Justin Gaethje makes too much sense to pass on.

Henry Cejudo
Kayla Harrison

Henry Cejudo reveals how Kayla Harrison can run into problems against Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307

Fernando Quiles - October 2, 2024

Henry Cejudo believes Ketlen Vieira can make things uncomfortable for Kayla Harrison.

Israel Adesanya and Eugene Bareman
UFC

Israel Adesanya says he wants to fight one more time before the end of the year: “Just fight for fighting’s sake”

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wants to fight once more prior to the end of the calendar year.

Joaquin Buckley Michael Bisping

Stephen Thompson believes Joaquin Buckley’s “ego” could result in his downfall at UFC 307: “I would love to get a submission win”

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2024
Fares Ziam, UFC Paris, Bonus, UFC
Matt Frevola

Fares Ziam apologizes for unnecessary punches in ‘POTN’ knockout of Matt Frevola at UFC Paris: “I am sorry about that”

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2024

Fares Ziam has apologized for unnecessary punches in his Performance of the Night win over Matt Frevola.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's drunk livestream, still believes the Irishman fights in 2025

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White still believes Conor McGregor will fight in 2025, despite his recent drunk livestream.

Alex Pereira
Khalil Rountree

Alex Pereira vows to "break" Khalil Rountree at UFC 307

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

Alex Pereira is confident he will still be the light heavyweight champion after UFC 307.

Michael Bisping
UFC

UFC commentator Michael Bisping chases down thief who stole his wife's purse: "He was s*itting his pants!"

Josh Evanoff - October 1, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently had a run-in with a thief in Paris.