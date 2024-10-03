Donn Davis continues one-sided feud with Kayla Harrison over PFL exit: “She ran!”

By Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2024

PFL founder Donn Davis still has issues with UFC women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison.

Kayla Harrison

The judoka famously made her name in the PFL from 2018 to 2023. Over those five years, Kayla Harrison won two women’s lightweight tournaments, defeating various UFC veterans such as Cindy Dandois and Aspen Ladd. Following a victory over the latter in late 2023, she parted ways with the company.

Rather than re-signing with Donn Davis and the PFL, Kayla Harrison made a gamble. Early this year, she signed with Dana White and dropped two weight classes down to 135 pounds. In April, she scored a dominant stoppage victory over former bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 300.

This Saturday at UFC 307, Kayla Harrison will make the walk once again. With a victory over longtime contender Ketlen Vieira, the former PFL star will earn a shot at the winner of Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena. Ahead of Harrison’s second appearance in the octagon, Donn Davis is still frustrated with how things went down.

RELATED: WATCH | PFL RELEASES FRANCIS NGANNOU VS. RENAN FERREIRA TRAILER AHEAD OF PAY-PER-VIEW CLASH

PFL founder Donn Davis believes Kayla Harrison ran from fights with Cyborg, Pacheco

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Today, Donn Davis was asked about his relationship with Kayla Harrison. There, the PFL founder admitted that he was still disappointed with her exit. In Davis’ view, Harrison ran from a long-awaited fight with Cris Cyborg, as well as a fourth bout with Larissa Pacheco.

“We brought Kayla in from from the Olympics, and we developed her into an 18-1 star, a two-time former champion, and one of the greatest women [in MMA].” Donn Davis stated in the interview. “[She’s] top five in the sport today. Nothing but pride for that, nothing but respect for Kayla. As a competitor, to build the company, I want every great fighter here.”

He continued, “I’m disappointed that we couldn’t keep Kayla here for, what I think are the two biggest fights for her legacy and her career. That’s avenging [her loss to] Pacheco, and winning the championship, and beating Cyborg who is the greatest ever. I don’t like that she ran from those. I don’t like that she ran to a brand to validate herself… That disappointed me.”

What do you make of these comments from Donn Davis? Do you believe Kayla Harrison made the right choice to leave the PFL?

Related

Jose Aldo and Sean O'Malley

Jose Aldo eyes Sean O'Malley with a win at UFC 307: "A great fight"

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2024
Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano agrees with Chael Sonnen, seeks UFC brawl with Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles - October 3, 2024

Renato Moicano is in agreement with Chael Sonnen on a potential showdown with Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Matt Brown thinks Dustin Poirier can take credit for ending Conor McGregor's desire to fight

Fernando Quiles - October 3, 2024

Matt Brown thinks Conor McGregor’s fighting career truly ended after Dustin Poirier was finished with him.

Jose Aldo
UFC

Jose Aldo sees path to gold once more ahead of UFC 307 clash with Mario Bautista

Fernando Quiles - October 3, 2024

Jose Aldo wants another run with UFC gold.

Raquel Pennington Julianna Pena
Raquel Pennington

Julianna Pena explains why Raquel Pennington “has not been a good representation of the women’s bantamweight division” ahead of UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2024

Julianna Pena has explained why she hasn’t been a big fan of Raquel Pennington’s run as UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya shares his prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2024
Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL reveals full fight card and price for ‘Battle of the Giants’ pay-per-view event

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2024

PFL has revealed the full fight card ahead of their blockbuster Battle of the Giants pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia.

Khalil Rountree
Sean Strickland

Khalil Rountree Jr. reveals Sean Strickland issued him an apology ahead of UFC 307: “Khalil, I apologize, I’m a dumbass”

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2024

UFC title contender Khalil Rountree Jr has revealed that former champion Sean Strickland recently issued him an apology.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree says he doesn't plan on wrestling Alex Pereira at UFC 307: "I’m not a wrestler"

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024

Khalil Rountree has no plans to wrestle Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Mario Bautista
Jose Aldo

Mario Bautista plans to bring the fight to Jose Aldo at UFC 307: "I'm going to make him fight"

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024

Mario Bautista is excited and honored to fight a legend like Jose Aldo at UFC 307.