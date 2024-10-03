Donn Davis continues one-sided feud with Kayla Harrison over PFL exit: “She ran!”

PFL founder Donn Davis still has issues with UFC women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison.

The judoka famously made her name in the PFL from 2018 to 2023. Over those five years, Kayla Harrison won two women’s lightweight tournaments, defeating various UFC veterans such as Cindy Dandois and Aspen Ladd. Following a victory over the latter in late 2023, she parted ways with the company.

Rather than re-signing with Donn Davis and the PFL, Kayla Harrison made a gamble. Early this year, she signed with Dana White and dropped two weight classes down to 135 pounds. In April, she scored a dominant stoppage victory over former bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 300.

This Saturday at UFC 307, Kayla Harrison will make the walk once again. With a victory over longtime contender Ketlen Vieira, the former PFL star will earn a shot at the winner of Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena. Ahead of Harrison’s second appearance in the octagon, Donn Davis is still frustrated with how things went down.

“I’m disappointed that we couldn’t keep Kayla here for, what I think, are the two biggest fights of her legacy…I don’t like that she ran from those.”@DonnDavisPFL on Kayla Harrison leaving @PFLMMA to seek ‘validation’ in the UFC Source: MMA Today w/@DinThomas & @AlanJouban pic.twitter.com/VSIe1w2e4P — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) October 1, 2024

PFL founder Donn Davis believes Kayla Harrison ran from fights with Cyborg, Pacheco

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Today, Donn Davis was asked about his relationship with Kayla Harrison. There, the PFL founder admitted that he was still disappointed with her exit. In Davis’ view, Harrison ran from a long-awaited fight with Cris Cyborg, as well as a fourth bout with Larissa Pacheco.

“We brought Kayla in from from the Olympics, and we developed her into an 18-1 star, a two-time former champion, and one of the greatest women [in MMA].” Donn Davis stated in the interview. “[She’s] top five in the sport today. Nothing but pride for that, nothing but respect for Kayla. As a competitor, to build the company, I want every great fighter here.”

He continued, “I’m disappointed that we couldn’t keep Kayla here for, what I think are the two biggest fights for her legacy and her career. That’s avenging [her loss to] Pacheco, and winning the championship, and beating Cyborg who is the greatest ever. I don’t like that she ran from those. I don’t like that she ran to a brand to validate herself… That disappointed me.”

What do you make of these comments from Donn Davis? Do you believe Kayla Harrison made the right choice to leave the PFL?