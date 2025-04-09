UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes title fight
In the main event of UFC 314 on Saturday in Miami, the vacant featherweight title is up for grabs as Alexander Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes. Heading into the fight, Volkanovski is a -125 favorite, while the Brazilian is a -105 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the featherweight title fight. The pros lean toward Volkanovski getting the win and reclaiming his featherweight title.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes:
Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I feel like that is so up in the air due to Volkanovski coming off back-to-back losses. I’m going with the underdog in Lopes.
Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I’m leaning toward Volkanovski. I’m a big fan of both guys, but I think Volkanovski.
Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: That is such a good fight. I really don’t know, I think Lopes will pose some real problems for Volk. I do think Volk will be much better due to his time off. I will edge towards Volk due to his experience, but man, that is a coin-flip fight to me.
Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: Diego is a very dangerous guy, especially early on. I think Diego can finish Volkanovski early, as I do worry about his chin.
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Diego Lopes has been on a hot streak, and his power is legit. Volkanovski’s durability is a concern, and I think Lopes can catch Volk early and knock him out.
Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Leaning Lopes, actually.
Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: It will be interesting to see how Lopes does in a five-round fight. I think he will slow down, and Volkanovski’s cardio is his advantage. If Lopes doesn’t finish him in the first round or two, Volkanovski will get the win.
***
Fighters picking Alexander Volkanovski: Chase Hooper, Jim Miller, Davey Grant, Julian Erosa
Fighters picking Diego Lopes: Youssef Zalal, Modestas Bukauskas, Vine Morales
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Volkanovski Diego Lopes UFC