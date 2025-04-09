UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes title fight

By Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

In the main event of UFC 314 on Saturday in Miami, the vacant featherweight title is up for grabs as Alexander Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes. Heading into the fight, Volkanovski is a -125 favorite, while the Brazilian is a -105 underdog on FanDuel.

Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the featherweight title fight. The pros lean toward Volkanovski getting the win and reclaiming his featherweight title.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes:

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I feel like that is so up in the air due to Volkanovski coming off back-to-back losses. I’m going with the underdog in Lopes.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I’m leaning toward Volkanovski. I’m a big fan of both guys, but I think Volkanovski.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: That is such a good fight. I really don’t know, I think Lopes will pose some real problems for Volk. I do think Volk will be much better due to his time off. I will edge towards Volk due to his experience, but man, that is a coin-flip fight to me.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: Diego is a very dangerous guy, especially early on. I think Diego can finish Volkanovski early, as I do worry about his chin.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Diego Lopes has been on a hot streak, and his power is legit. Volkanovski’s durability is a concern, and I think Lopes can catch Volk early and knock him out.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Leaning Lopes, actually.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: It will be interesting to see how Lopes does in a five-round fight. I think he will slow down, and Volkanovski’s cardio is his advantage. If Lopes doesn’t finish him in the first round or two, Volkanovski will get the win.

***

Fighters picking Alexander Volkanovski: Chase Hooper, Jim Miller, Davey Grant, Julian Erosa

Fighters picking Diego Lopes: Youssef Zalal, Modestas Bukauskas, Vine Morales

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Diego Lopes UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski says fans will see the "dominant" champ he once was at UFC 314 against Diego Lopes

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025
Henry Cejudo
UFC

Thief steals irreplaceable treasure from former UFC champ Henry Cejudo

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025

Henry Cejudo was recently the victim of a break-in. Unfortunately, the thief made off with something the former two-division MMA champion will be unable to replace: his first UFC championship belt.

Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley, UFC 316
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili admits he finds UFC 316 opponent Sean O'Malley 'cute' and 'funny'

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley traded a ton of pre-fight trash talk before their first meeting in the UFC. Apparently, it wasn’t serious — at least, not from the former’s perspective.

Cory Sandhagen, UFC, OnlyFans, Deiveson Figueiredo, MMA, UFC Des Moines
Deiveson Figueiredo

Cory Sandhagen claims next UFC opponent makes him do 'crazy s**t' on OnlyFans

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025

Cory Sandhagen has brought forth some absolutely wild allegations against his next UFC opponent.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett confident he will submit Michael Chandler at UFC 314: "I've got a better submission game than Charles Oliveira"

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is confident he won’t just beat Michael Chandler but will be able to finish him.

Sydney Sweeney Ronda Rousey, UFC

Sydney Sweeney recounts 'f***ing crazy' lunch with former UFC champ

BJ Penn Staff - April 8, 2025
Kayla Harrison UFC weigh-in
UFC

Kayla Harrison makes surprising admission ahead of UFC 316 title fight against Julianna Pena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025

Kayla Harrison has her first UFC title bout set, and she’s made quite the admission.

Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett slams Arman Tsarukyan for missing UFC title opportunity: 'Little posh boy'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has some harsh words for Arman Tsarukyan.

Michael Chandler UFC 309
Michael Chandler

Former UFC slugger thinks Michael Chandler's career is at risk entering UFC 314 fight with Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 8, 2025

A former UFC fan favorite believes Michael Chandler’s fighting career could be nearing the end if he loses at UFC 314.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193
Jim Miller

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 193 with Chase Hooper, Jim Miller, and Julian Erosa

Cole Shelton - April 8, 2025

The 193rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 314.