UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes:

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I feel like that is so up in the air due to Volkanovski coming off back-to-back losses. I’m going with the underdog in Lopes.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I’m leaning toward Volkanovski. I’m a big fan of both guys, but I think Volkanovski.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: That is such a good fight. I really don’t know, I think Lopes will pose some real problems for Volk. I do think Volk will be much better due to his time off. I will edge towards Volk due to his experience, but man, that is a coin-flip fight to me.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: Diego is a very dangerous guy, especially early on. I think Diego can finish Volkanovski early, as I do worry about his chin.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Diego Lopes has been on a hot streak, and his power is legit. Volkanovski’s durability is a concern, and I think Lopes can catch Volk early and knock him out.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Leaning Lopes, actually.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: It will be interesting to see how Lopes does in a five-round fight. I think he will slow down, and Volkanovski’s cardio is his advantage. If Lopes doesn’t finish him in the first round or two, Volkanovski will get the win.

***

Fighters picking Alexander Volkanovski: Chase Hooper, Jim Miller, Davey Grant, Julian Erosa

Fighters picking Diego Lopes: Youssef Zalal, Modestas Bukauskas, Vine Morales