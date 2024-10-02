Henry Cejudo reveals how Kayla Harrison can run into problems against Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307

Ketlen Vieira Could Give Kayla Harrison Problems, Says Henry Cejudo

A new episode of “Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru and Henry” has been released. On the podcast, Henry Cejudo said that keeping the fight standing should be the game plan for Ketlen Vieira (via MMAJunkie).

“It’s hard to bet against a girl like Kayla Harrison,” Cejudo said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Kamaru Usman. “But I think out of all the girls right now at 135 pounds that could match her strength, because you know Vieira’s a judo blackbelt, as well, and in my opinion she has better hands than Harrison. So it’s going to come down to the wrestling.

“And I do feel like Kayla Harrison is going to bring the wrestling in, and that’s just what’s going to change it. But if Vieira can keep it on her feet, I think Kayla could be in trouble, dude. Her striking is no joke, man. She trains out there with Jose Aldo. If Kayla cannot take her down, it’s going to lean more towards Vieira’s side.”

The strategy is easier said than done. Vieira is facing her toughest grappling test to date inside the Octagon. Harrison is known for taking her opponents down and unleashing ground and pound. With that said, she also isn’t afraid to throw knees in the clinch.

It won’t be long before we find out who will have their hand raised.