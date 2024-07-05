Former UFC champion Holly Holm responds to Dana White’s retirement plea: “I definitely am not ready to be done fighting”

By Susan Cox - July 5, 2024

Former UFC champion Holly Holm is responding to Dana White’s retirement plea.

Holly Holm

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ (15-7 MMA) last fought and was defeated by Kayla Harrison (17-1 MMA) in a bantamweight bout at UFC 300 this past April.

A former champion, Holm, at 42, has 3 wins in her last 6 fights in the Octagon.

UFC CEO Dana White, at the post-fight press conference, commented on Holly’s performance saying:

“I would love to see Holly retire”

Holly Holm, speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘ shared her disappointment of the loss at the historic UFC 300:

“I’m pissed off. I’ve lost a lot of sleep over it because I just know I’m capable of more than what I performed. That’s just how it goes. You can’t go back and change it. You gotta suck it up, own it, and keep grinding, and move forward.”

Continuing, Holm said:

“I think what’s super frustrating is I had a great camp, no injuries. I was healthy, great training partners, great coaching, and I’m the one that let everyone down. I’m the one that didn’t go in there and letting everyone down including myself, you know. So, yeah, it’s frustrating.”

As for what’s next, Holly Holm responded:

“I’m just training because that’s all I can do. Take it one day at a time, you know? Tomorrow’s never promised, in life or in sport. So, I’m just training, and I always choose to be positive and driven in my life, and we’ll just see what tomorrow brings.”

Concluding, Holm is dismissing retirement saying:

“I’m ready to go whenever. I definitely am not ready to be done fighting. I know I’m still healthy and capable. I’m just mad that I haven’t performed.”

Apparently, this fighter isn’t going anywhere, at least not by choice. Who would you like to see Holly Holm fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

