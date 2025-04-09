Paddy Pimblett is close to UFC superstar status, says Jon Anik

By Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett is close to reaching superstar status in the eyes of UFC lead commentator Jon Anik.

Paddy Pimblett

Everyone knows that Paddy Pimblett has been groomed for greatness in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Up to this point, he hasn’t lost a single fight in the promotion – although, some would argue that he should’ve. Either way, the Liverpudlian has been on a real rise to prominence – and at UFC 314, he faces his biggest test yet when he collides with Michael Chandler.

If he wins, then there’s a real chance that Paddy Pimblett will start to be in the title conversation at 155 pounds. Of course, getting the job done is going to be a stiff challenge. He’s faced tough opponents before, but you could certainly argue that he’s never come across someone quite as dangerous as Michael Chandler.

A lot of people believe this could be a real turning point moment for Pimblett in the UFC. That includes Jon Anik, who had the following to say on the topic recently.

Anik’s Pimblett prediction

“A lot of fans would maybe bat an eye at a matchup between Paddy Pimblett and Charles Oliveira, and I think that might be the toughest guy for him to beat other than Islam Makhachev. But Paddy believes in himself, believes in his skills. He’s an outstanding athlete and has a lot of different ways he can put you away with strikes and with chokes.

“He is not looking to fast-track this thing or get past the No. 1 contender type. That was my biggest takeaway – that he has a real understanding of what the trajectory would be, that he’s going to have to beat Chandler then maybe beat Charles. And then in theory, if he can do those things – big ifs, yes – but he would be ready for Islam (Makhachev).”

“All Paddy Pimblett has to do is get to a title fight to be a global superstar,” Anik said. “He doesn’t have to win the championship. (He) just has to win these next two fights. If he can beat Michael Chandler, superstar status might be attained. Beating Charles (Oliveira)? Holy f*ck.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe the future holds for Paddy Pimblett in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

