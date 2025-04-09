Paddy Pimblett is close to UFC superstar status, says Jon Anik

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett is close to reaching superstar status in the eyes of UFC lead commentator Jon Anik.

Everyone knows that Paddy Pimblett has been groomed for greatness in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Up to this point, he hasn’t lost a single fight in the promotion – although, some would argue that he should’ve. Either way, the Liverpudlian has been on a real rise to prominence – and at UFC 314, he faces his biggest test yet when he collides with Michael Chandler.

If he wins, then there’s a real chance that Paddy Pimblett will start to be in the title conversation at 155 pounds. Of course, getting the job done is going to be a stiff challenge. He’s faced tough opponents before, but you could certainly argue that he’s never come across someone quite as dangerous as Michael Chandler.

A lot of people believe this could be a real turning point moment for Pimblett in the UFC. That includes Jon Anik, who had the following to say on the topic recently.