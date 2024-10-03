Jose Aldo eyes Sean O’Malley with a win at UFC 307: “A great fight”
Jose Aldo is hopeful to face Sean O’Malley next time out.
Aldo is set to return to the Octagon on the main card of UFC 307 on Saturday against Mario Bautista. It’s an intriguing matchup, but it is not the biggest name for Aldo. Since making his return to the UFC, Aldo has fought Jonathan Martinez and now Bautista, which Aldo says he was hopeful to get bigger names.
“When I asked for a fight, I initially asked for a bigger fight. They gave me Jonathan and I humbly accepted the fight and did what I needed to do. For this fight, same thing. They asked me, and I humbly accepted and will do my job,” Aldo said to ESPN.
Given that Jose Aldo wants to fight a bigger name next time out, the Brazilian says the goal is to get a fight with Sean O’Malley next. He believes it’s a fan-friendly fight and one that the winner will get the next bantamweight title shot.
Jose Aldo says O’Malley fight would be great for the division
“I think that is a fight, I like. I think this is a fight, the two of us, myself and Sean, two people we have weight, there is a cache to what we do. Two great names in the division and it would be a great fight,” Aldo added.
O’Malley is set to undergo surgery and has said he will be off for several months. But, the timing could work for the fight to happen in July in a potential No. 1 contender bout at bantamweight.
Jose Aldo is currently ranked 10th at bantamweight. The Brazilian is coming off a decision win over Jonathan Martinez. That fight marked his return to the UFC after taking some boxing fights. Before going to boxing, Aldo lost to Merab Dvalishvili which snapped his three-fight winning streak. Since dropping down to 135lbs, Aldo is 4-3.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jose Aldo Sean O'Malley UFC