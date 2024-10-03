Jose Aldo eyes Sean O’Malley with a win at UFC 307: “A great fight”

Jose Aldo is hopeful to face Sean O’Malley next time out.

Aldo is set to return to the Octagon on the main card of UFC 307 on Saturday against Mario Bautista. It’s an intriguing matchup, but it is not the biggest name for Aldo. Since making his return to the UFC, Aldo has fought Jonathan Martinez and now Bautista, which Aldo says he was hopeful to get bigger names.

“When I asked for a fight, I initially asked for a bigger fight. They gave me Jonathan and I humbly accepted the fight and did what I needed to do. For this fight, same thing. They asked me, and I humbly accepted and will do my job,” Aldo said to ESPN.

Given that Jose Aldo wants to fight a bigger name next time out, the Brazilian says the goal is to get a fight with Sean O’Malley next. He believes it’s a fan-friendly fight and one that the winner will get the next bantamweight title shot.