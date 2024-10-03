Jose Aldo eyes Sean O’Malley with a win at UFC 307: “A great fight”

By Cole Shelton - October 3, 2024

Jose Aldo is hopeful to face Sean O’Malley next time out.

Jose Aldo and Sean O'Malley

Aldo is set to return to the Octagon on the main card of UFC 307 on Saturday against Mario Bautista. It’s an intriguing matchup, but it is not the biggest name for Aldo. Since making his return to the UFC, Aldo has fought Jonathan Martinez and now Bautista, which Aldo says he was hopeful to get bigger names.

“When I asked for a fight, I initially asked for a bigger fight. They gave me Jonathan and I humbly accepted the fight and did what I needed to do. For this fight, same thing. They asked me, and I humbly accepted and will do my job,” Aldo said to ESPN.

Given that Jose Aldo wants to fight a bigger name next time out, the Brazilian says the goal is to get a fight with Sean O’Malley next. He believes it’s a fan-friendly fight and one that the winner will get the next bantamweight title shot.

Jose Aldo says O’Malley fight would be great for the division

“I think that is a fight, I like. I think this is a fight, the two of us, myself and Sean, two people we have weight, there is a cache to what we do. Two great names in the division and it would be a great fight,” Aldo added.

O’Malley is set to undergo surgery and has said he will be off for several months. But, the timing could work for the fight to happen in July in a potential No. 1 contender bout at bantamweight.

Jose Aldo is currently ranked 10th at bantamweight. The Brazilian is coming off a decision win over Jonathan Martinez. That fight marked his return to the UFC after taking some boxing fights. Before going to boxing, Aldo lost to Merab Dvalishvili which snapped his three-fight winning streak. Since dropping down to 135lbs, Aldo is 4-3.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jose Aldo Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano agrees with Chael Sonnen, seeks UFC brawl with Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles - October 3, 2024
Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Matt Brown thinks Dustin Poirier can take credit for ending Conor McGregor's desire to fight

Fernando Quiles - October 3, 2024

Matt Brown thinks Conor McGregor’s fighting career truly ended after Dustin Poirier was finished with him.

Jose Aldo
UFC

Jose Aldo sees path to gold once more ahead of UFC 307 clash with Mario Bautista

Fernando Quiles - October 3, 2024

Jose Aldo wants another run with UFC gold.

Raquel Pennington Julianna Pena
Raquel Pennington

Julianna Pena explains why Raquel Pennington “has not been a good representation of the women’s bantamweight division” ahead of UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2024

Julianna Pena has explained why she hasn’t been a big fan of Raquel Pennington’s run as UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares his prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his prediction for the upcoming collision between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr. reveals Sean Strickland issued him an apology ahead of UFC 307: “Khalil, I apologize, I’m a dumbass”

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2024
Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree says he doesn't plan on wrestling Alex Pereira at UFC 307: "I’m not a wrestler"

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024

Khalil Rountree has no plans to wrestle Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Mario Bautista
Jose Aldo

Mario Bautista plans to bring the fight to Jose Aldo at UFC 307: "I'm going to make him fight"

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024

Mario Bautista is excited and honored to fight a legend like Jose Aldo at UFC 307.

Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree
Exclusive MMA Interviews

UFC 307 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree title fight

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024

In the main event of UFC 307, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira takes on Khalil Rountree. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a sizeable -560 favorite while the challenger is a +370 underdog on FanDuel.

Terence Crawford and Conor McGregor
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford explains why he turned down two-fight offer against Conor McGregor

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024

Terence Crawford said he turned down a two-fight offer to face Conor McGregor.