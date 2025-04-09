Arman Tsarukyan fires back at Paddy Pimblett after recent comments: “I dare you to call me out”
Arman Tsarukyan isn’t pleased with Paddy Pimblett after his recent comments.
Pimblett took aim at Tsarukyan, saying he’s been handed everything and faked the injury to avoid fighting Islam Makhachev earlier this year. Tsarukyan, of course, pulled out the day before UFC 311, and he has yet to fight since.
However, after Pimblett took aim at him, Tsarukyan took to social media to blast the Brit and dared him to call him out.
“says the guy who got the easiest path to the top in ufc just because he’s got a funny accent and budget beatles haircut. I dare you to call me out if you win and we will see who will shit his pants in the octagon when we meet clown @PaddyTheBaddy,” Tsarukyan wrote on X.
Arman Tsarukyan clearly wasn’t happy with Paddy Pimblett. He is hoping to fight the Brit if he gets past Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on Saturday.
Paddy Pimblett rips Arman Tsarukyan
Tsarukyan’s comments about Pimblett come after the Brit blasted the lightweight contender.
Pimblett didn’t hold his words back as he slammed Tsarukyan calling him a posh boy.
“The only person in the top 10 I can think of who’s under 35 is Arman Tsarukyan,” Pimblett said on the “Full Send Podcast.” “He’s just a little posh boy who’s had everything handed to him on a silver platter by his dad. No (he didn’t get injured), he’s a little b*tch ass. That’s what you are, Arman, little b*tch boy…
“He decided he’s not going to fight. So basically, Arman, you sh*t your pants. You farted and followed through and had sh*t coming down your leg,” Pimblett added.
After their recent back-and-forth, perhaps there is a future fight between Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan. A fight between the two seems more likely if Pimblett can get past Chandler on Saturday night.
Pimblett is 22-3 as a pro and coming off a submission win over King Green. He’s 6-0 in the UFC and set for the toughest test of his career on Saturday against Chandler.
Tsarukyan, meanwhile, is 22-3 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Charles Oliveira. Tsarukyan is on a four-fight winning streak and is 9-2 in the UFC.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Arman Tsarukyan Paddy Pimblett UFC