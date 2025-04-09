Arman Tsarukyan fires back at Paddy Pimblett after recent comments: “I dare you to call me out”

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t pleased with Paddy Pimblett after his recent comments.

Pimblett took aim at Tsarukyan, saying he’s been handed everything and faked the injury to avoid fighting Islam Makhachev earlier this year. Tsarukyan, of course, pulled out the day before UFC 311, and he has yet to fight since.

However, after Pimblett took aim at him, Tsarukyan took to social media to blast the Brit and dared him to call him out.

“says the guy who got the easiest path to the top in ufc just because he’s got a funny accent and budget beatles haircut. I dare you to call me out if you win and we will see who will shit his pants in the octagon when we meet clown @PaddyTheBaddy,” Tsarukyan wrote on X.

Arman Tsarukyan clearly wasn’t happy with Paddy Pimblett. He is hoping to fight the Brit if he gets past Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on Saturday.