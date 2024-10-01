WATCH | PFL releases Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira trailer ahead of pay-per-view clash

The PFL has released a trailer to promote Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira.

Later this month in Saudi Arabia, ‘The Predator’ will enter the cage for the first time since early 2022. Following a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, Francis Ngannou parted ways with the Dana White-led promotion. The following year, the former heavyweight champion signed with the PFL.

Since then, Francis Ngannou has been busy in the boxing ring. Last October, he impressed many in a split-decision loss to lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. However, earlier this year, Ngannou was dominated and stopped by Anthony Joshua in his boxing return. With the defeat, the former UFC champion was finally slated to fight for the PFL.

His first opponent will be former PFL tournament winner, Renan Ferreira. ‘Problema’ earned the matchup by scoring a first-round knockout victory over Ryan Bader earlier this year. As of now, Ferreira and Francis Ngannou are set to headline a stacked pay-per-view card from Saudi Arabia later this month.

RELATED: PFL CEO CONFIRMS JAKE PAUL’S MMA DEBUT SLATED FOR 2025 FOLLOWING MIKE TYSON FIGHT: “IT’LL BE A SPECTACLE”

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira trailer released ahead of PFL showdown

To promote the contest, the PFL released a trailer earlier today on social media. The trailer could best be described as a homage to Godzilla, as it featured massive versions of Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira fighting in a city. For those who have closely followed Saudi Arabia’s investment in combat sports, the movie-esque trailer comes as no surprise.

The trailer failed to mention any other fight than Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira. However, the card itself is pretty stacked. In the co-main event, women’s MMA stars Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco will clash as well. Both Brazilians are entering the contest riding a wave of momentum, with the Bellator champion last defeating Cat Zingano last October.

Meanwhile, Pacheco hasn’t competed since a decision victory over Marina Mokhnatkina in November. The rest of the PFL pay-per-view card also features other matchups, including Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 and Paul Hughes vs. A.J. McKee.

What do you make of this PFL news? Are you excited for Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira?