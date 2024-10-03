Ilia Topuria opens up on future clash with fellow UFC champion Islam Makhachev: “Pay for his medical bills”

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to meet Islam Makhachev in the octagon.

‘El Matador’ has been out of the cage since winning featherweight gold at UFC 298 in February. In the main event, Ilia Topuria scored a second-round knockout victory over longtime champion Alexander Volkanovski. For his first title defense, the young star will face ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway later this month.

However, Ilia Topuria also has his eyes on 155 pounds. Speaking in a recent live stream, the UFC featherweight champion was asked about a move to lightweight. For what it’s worth, Topuria has competed in the weight class in the past. He last fought at 155 pounds in March 2022, scoring a devastating knockout victory over Jai Herbert.

With that in mind, Ilia Topuria is confident about a move up in weight. Furthermore, the featherweight champion would love for the chance to face current titleholder, Islam Makhachev. For his part, the Russian hasn’t competed since a fifth-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 in June.

Ilia Topuria says he’d be down to fight Islam Makhachev 👀 “[Islam] is a great fighter. Sometimes he talks too much… but we can always resolve it in the octagon. Not in the streets because I’ll have to pay for his medical bills.” (h/t @MMAPROSPICK) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/ykaLQOY3Q0 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 3, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria shows interest in fight with Islam Makhachev

While Ilia Topuria has respect for Islam Makhachev, he also thinks the champion talks a little bit too much. With that in mind, the Georgian fighter wouldn’t mind facing him in the cage. According to Topuria, facing Makhachev in the octagon is a better idea than the street.

“Why not? I’ve already done it once, I could do it again.” Ilia Topuria stated, when asked about fighting at lightweight in the UFC. “The truth is, of course, I do [see myself fighting Islam Makhachev in the future]. He’s a great fighter. Sometimes he talks too much, but sometimes not.”

He concluded, “But we can always resolve it in the octagon. Not in the streets, because I’ll have to pay for his medical bills [then].”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight champion? Do you want to see Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev one day?