Shavkat Rakhmonov laughs off Ian Garry’s talk of a future fight: “He can try and take my zero”

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov has no issue fighting Ian Garry if he needs to.

‘Nomad’ is in a bit of a weird spot at the moment. Shavkat Rakhmonov last appeared in the cage last December, submitting longtime contender Stephen Thompson on the UFC 296 main card. Following that victory, he was booked to face Belal Muhammad in his first shot at welterweight gold. However, that fight’s no longer happening.

Earlier this month, ‘Remember The Name’ pulled out of his UFC 310 return due to injury. As a result, Shavkat Rakhmonov is set to fight on the card but doesn’t have an opponent. Earlier today, the contender pitched former champion Kamaru Usman as a potential foe for December. However, Ian Garry also offered to face Rakhmonov earlier this week.

Not long after that offer, ‘The Future’ was booked to face Joaquin Buckley in December. Speaking on a recent edition of Ariel Helwani’s show, Shavkat Rakhmonov was asked about a potential fight against Ian Garry. There, the undefeated welterweight stated that he’d be willing to face the Irishman after winning UFC gold.

Shavkat Rakhmonov responds to Ian Garry after brief talk of UFC 310 showdown

However, Shavkat Rakhmonov largely laughed off the idea Ian Garry could pose any problems in a potential matchup. ‘Nomad’ stated that the two had trained together in the past, and it didn’t go well for the Irishman. With that in mind, Rakhmonov isn’t worried at all about a future fight between the two.

“To be honest, I don’t care.” Shavkat Rakhmonov stated to Ariel Helwani, when asked about Ian Garry’s recent comments. “I am ready if it’s going to be him after he wins his next fight. If it is, it could be good for both of us, we can do it. He can try and take my zero, but I know the same thing is going to happen, that’s happened in the training. I’m just going to keep it the same way, and I’m pretty confident that I could beat him.”

He continued, “You know, it was just training. I don’t want to praise myself too much. It’s just training, but I feel comfortable with how the training went. Whether it was striking or the ground, I felt comfortable and in control. I’m pretty confident in this matchup.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight contender? Do you have any interest in Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Garry?