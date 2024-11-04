Shavkat Rakhmonov calls to fight Kamaru Usman for interim title at UFC 310

Shavkat Rakhmonov is hoping to remain on UFC 310 and wants to fight for the interim title.

Rakhmonov was supposed to headline UFC 310 against Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title but the champ suffered an injury that forced him to withdraw. Although Rakhmonov could wait for the title shot, he wants to remain active and calls to fight Kamaru Usman for the interim title.

Shavkat Rakhmonov says he would like to fight Usman for an interim title at UFC 310. His manager is asked if there are any talks of this happening.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/IR9fb006Rf — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 4, 2024

“I believe there is a worthy opponent available. I’m ready to save the card, too if it’s for the interim title. I believe Usman is the worthy opponent who’s also probably ready to jump in and face him,” Rakhmonov said to Ariel Helwani.

Rakhmonov’s manager then said there are negotiations ongoing to keep him on UFC 310 in an interim title fight. He also believes Usman has been offered the fight and is the opponent that makes the most sense.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) is coming off a submission win over Stephen Thompson last December. Rakhmonov is 6-0 in the UFC and has won all of his fights by stoppage.

Kamaru Usman (20-4) is on a three-fight losing streak. He’s coming off a majority decision loss to Robert Whittaker on short notice at middleweight. Before that, Usman lost back-to-back fights to Leon Edwards to lose his welterweight title.