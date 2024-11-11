Chris Weidman vows to “shock people” with his performance at UFC 309

By Cole Shelton - November 11, 2024

Chris Weidman vows to surprise people with how good he looks on Saturday at UFC 309.

Chris Weidman

Weidman is set to return to the Octagon on Saturday against Eryk Anders in an intriguing middleweight bout. It’s a tough fight for Weidman who is the betting underdog, but he has confidence he will be able to pull off the upset.

Not only does Chris Weidman expect to beat Eryk Anders, but he vows to shock people with how dominant he makes it.

“Fans can’t expect an awesome show. I’m trying to showcase my skills. Put on a great display of mixed martial arts and hopefully dominate my guy and really shock people,” Weidman said on UFC 309 embedded. “I’ve been gone for so long, I’m 40 years old, I’ve had 30 surgeries, I’ve been through a lot. Probably one of the worst injuries in the history of the sport with my leg breaking in half. To get to the other side and have the ability to compete against the best guys in the world is what I’m trying to show.”

If Chris Weidman can go out and finish Eryk Anders at UFC 309 it would be a statement win. It also could lead to Weidman getting a ranked opponent at middleweight next time out.

Chris Weidman thrilled to fight in New York at UFC 309

Chris Weidman is set to face Eryk Anders at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden. It’s the first time Weidman fights in New York, where he was born and raised since 2018 when he was knocked out by Jacare Souza.

“Very excited to get back in there in front of a hometown crowd in New York. Hopefully, a bunch of Long Island dudes and girls are there. I think it will be a great time. It’s been a while since I fought in New York. So to be able to come back and put on a show for people is going to be awesome. I’m super excited about it.”

Weidman is a fan favorite in New York and plans to put on a show for his fans.

