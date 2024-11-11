Jon Jones sends warning to Stipe Miocic for “unnecessary” comments ahead of UFC 309: “You shouldn’t have called me a bitch”

By Harry Kettle - November 11, 2024

Jon Jones has sent a warning shot to Stipe Miocic after recent comments he made ahead of their clash at UFC 309.

Stipe Miocic

This weekend, Jon Jones will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. In doing so, he will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. As you can probably imagine, all eyes are on ‘Bones’ to see whether or not he can still thrive at the elite level.

RELATED: Jon Jones reveals career-defining moments ahead of UFC 309 title fight against Stipe Miocic

In equal measure, though, they want to see if he shows enough signs to prove he can compete with the likes of Tom Aspinall – the interim champion. Unfortunately, with so much attention being on Jones, a lot of fans and pundits have decided to write off the chances of Stipe Miocic.

During the UFC 309 countdown show, Stipe had a short message for Jones – “bring it on, bitch”. It’s safe to say that Jones wasn’t a fan of that.

Jones warns Miocic

“Hiring black fighters to mimic me will not help you Stipe. And you shouldn’t have called me a bitch, the disrespect wasn’t necessary. Let’s play. #UFCcountdown”

There’s a great deal on the line here for both men. So, if a remark like this is enough to get Jon Jones so worked up, you’d have to think it’ll play to his advantage. He’ll want to use everything he can in order to get through the heavyweight GOAT and on the flip side, Miocic wants to show why people need to stop underestimating him.

Do you believe that the comments made by Stipe Miocic warrant this kind of response from Jon Jones? In terms of the fight itself, how do you think it’s going to play out and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira puts first win over Michael Chandler in the past ahead of UFC 309 rematch: 'Our idea is to be better'

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024
Karolina Kowalkiewicz
UFC

Karolina Kowalkiewicz issues emotional statement following UFC Vegas 100 loss to Denise Gomes

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Karolina Kowalkiewicz recently suffered her second straight loss, and she’s issued a statement.

Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena called out by surging UFC welterweight: 'I don’t know if he’ll accept the fight'

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Jack Della Maddalena has been called out by a fast-rising UFC welterweight.

Carlos Prates punches Nail Magny
UFC

Carlos Prates slams fans who think Neil Magny quit in UFC Vegas 100 fight

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Carlos Prates has a challenge for those who believe Neil Magny quit at UFC Vegas 100.

Jon Jones UFC
UFC

Jon Jones reveals career-defining moments ahead of UFC 309 title fight against Stipe Miocic

Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Jon Jones has revealed some key matches that defined his career.

Charles Radtke UFC

UFC Vegas 100 Bonus Report: Charles Radtke one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024
Carlos Prates, UFC Vegas 100, Pros react, UFC, KO, Neil Magny
Neil Magny

Pros react after Carlos Prates KO's Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event was headlined by a welterweight bout between Carlos Prates and Neil Magny.

Carlos Prates, UFC Vegas 100, Results, UFC, KO, Neil Magny
Neil Magny

UFC Vegas 100 Results: Carlos Prates brutally KO's Neil Magny (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 results, including the welterweight main event between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Vegas 100, Pros react, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

Pros react after Reinier de Ridder submits Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 100

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight contest between Reinier de Ridder and Gerald Meerschaert.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Vegas 100, Results, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

UFC Vegas 100 Results: Reinier de Ridder stops Gerald Meerschaert (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 9, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 100 results, including the co-main event between Reinier de Ridder and Gerald Meerschaert.