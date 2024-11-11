Jon Jones sends warning to Stipe Miocic for “unnecessary” comments ahead of UFC 309: “You shouldn’t have called me a bitch”
Jon Jones has sent a warning shot to Stipe Miocic after recent comments he made ahead of their clash at UFC 309.
This weekend, Jon Jones will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. In doing so, he will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. As you can probably imagine, all eyes are on ‘Bones’ to see whether or not he can still thrive at the elite level.
RELATED: Jon Jones reveals career-defining moments ahead of UFC 309 title fight against Stipe Miocic
In equal measure, though, they want to see if he shows enough signs to prove he can compete with the likes of Tom Aspinall – the interim champion. Unfortunately, with so much attention being on Jones, a lot of fans and pundits have decided to write off the chances of Stipe Miocic.
During the UFC 309 countdown show, Stipe had a short message for Jones – “bring it on, bitch”. It’s safe to say that Jones wasn’t a fan of that.
Hiring black fighters to mimic me will not help you Stipe. And you shouldn’t have called me a bitch, the disrespect wasn’t necessary. Let’s play. #UFCcountdown
— BONY (@JonnyBones) November 11, 2024
Jones warns Miocic
“Hiring black fighters to mimic me will not help you Stipe. And you shouldn’t have called me a bitch, the disrespect wasn’t necessary. Let’s play. #UFCcountdown”
There’s a great deal on the line here for both men. So, if a remark like this is enough to get Jon Jones so worked up, you’d have to think it’ll play to his advantage. He’ll want to use everything he can in order to get through the heavyweight GOAT and on the flip side, Miocic wants to show why people need to stop underestimating him.
Do you believe that the comments made by Stipe Miocic warrant this kind of response from Jon Jones? In terms of the fight itself, how do you think it’s going to play out and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!