Jon Jones sends warning to Stipe Miocic for “unnecessary” comments ahead of UFC 309: “You shouldn’t have called me a bitch”

Jon Jones has sent a warning shot to Stipe Miocic after recent comments he made ahead of their clash at UFC 309.

This weekend, Jon Jones will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. In doing so, he will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. As you can probably imagine, all eyes are on ‘Bones’ to see whether or not he can still thrive at the elite level.

In equal measure, though, they want to see if he shows enough signs to prove he can compete with the likes of Tom Aspinall – the interim champion. Unfortunately, with so much attention being on Jones, a lot of fans and pundits have decided to write off the chances of Stipe Miocic.

During the UFC 309 countdown show, Stipe had a short message for Jones – “bring it on, bitch”. It’s safe to say that Jones wasn’t a fan of that.