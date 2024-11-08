Tom Aspinall predicts UFC 309 main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic: “Maybe he’s going to surprise us”

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has weighed in on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

The two heavyweights are set to collide in the main event of UFC 309 later this month. For ‘Bones’, the contest will be his first since winning heavyweight gold last March against Ciryl Gane. He was booked to face Stipe Miocic in November but was forced out due to injury. In his absence, Tom Aspinall won interim gold.

Despite the Brit calling for the chance to face Jon Jones following a win in July, the UFC instead re-booked the bout with Stipe Miocic. However, Tom Aspinall still plans to be at Madison Square Garden later this month. The interim heavyweight champion is set to be the backup fighter for the headliner, but doubts he’ll be called upon.

Speaking in a recent interview with CasinoHawks, Tom Aspinall discussed the UFC 309 main event. There, the interim heavyweight champion offered his official prediction for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. Without trying to disrespect the challenger, Aspinall is unsure how the 42-year-old former champion will get it done.

Tom Aspinall offers prediction for UFC 309 main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall reasoned that Stipe Miocic didn’t look great in his last fight, a 2021 knockout loss to Francis Ngannou. The British fighter isn’t quite sure how the former champion will improve, given his age, and wear and tear. With that in mind, Aspinall is backing Jon Jones to get the job done later this month.

“I don’t know if it’s anything tactical; I just think he’s younger and fresher than Stipe.” Tom Aspinall stated in the interview. “Stipe is around 43 years old and hasn’t fought in like four years. He got knocked out in his last fight and wasn’t looking very good in it, and that was years ago now. Surely Stipe – unless he’s some kind of physical freak of nature – can’t start getting physically better in his forties after being knocked out a few times and having a million fights.” (h/t CasinoHawks)

He continued, “Who knows? Maybe he’s going to surprise us all, but from a logical perspective, I don’t think it’s really possible to improve physically in your early forties.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC champion Tom Aspinall? Do you think Stipe Miocic can upset Jon Jones later this month?