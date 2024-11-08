Tom Aspinall predicts UFC 309 main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic: “Maybe he’s going to surprise us”

By Josh Evanoff - November 8, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has weighed in on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall

The two heavyweights are set to collide in the main event of UFC 309 later this month. For ‘Bones’, the contest will be his first since winning heavyweight gold last March against Ciryl Gane. He was booked to face Stipe Miocic in November but was forced out due to injury. In his absence, Tom Aspinall won interim gold.

Despite the Brit calling for the chance to face Jon Jones following a win in July, the UFC instead re-booked the bout with Stipe Miocic. However, Tom Aspinall still plans to be at Madison Square Garden later this month. The interim heavyweight champion is set to be the backup fighter for the headliner, but doubts he’ll be called upon.

Speaking in a recent interview with CasinoHawks, Tom Aspinall discussed the UFC 309 main event. There, the interim heavyweight champion offered his official prediction for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. Without trying to disrespect the challenger, Aspinall is unsure how the 42-year-old former champion will get it done.

Jon Jones and Dana White

Tom Aspinall offers prediction for UFC 309 main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall reasoned that Stipe Miocic didn’t look great in his last fight, a 2021 knockout loss to Francis Ngannou. The British fighter isn’t quite sure how the former champion will improve, given his age, and wear and tear. With that in mind, Aspinall is backing Jon Jones to get the job done later this month.

“I don’t know if it’s anything tactical; I just think he’s younger and fresher than Stipe.” Tom Aspinall stated in the interview. “Stipe is around 43 years old and hasn’t fought in like four years. He got knocked out in his last fight and wasn’t looking very good in it, and that was years ago now. Surely Stipe – unless he’s some kind of physical freak of nature – can’t start getting physically better in his forties after being knocked out a few times and having a million fights.” (h/t CasinoHawks)

He continued, “Who knows? Maybe he’s going to surprise us all, but from a logical perspective, I don’t think it’s really possible to improve physically in your early forties.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC champion Tom Aspinall? Do you think Stipe Miocic can upset Jon Jones later this month?

Related

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria

UFC legend thinks Ilia Topuria is on pace to surpass Conor McGregor's stardom

Fernando Quiles - November 8, 2024
Max Holloway Alex Pereira
Max Holloway

Max Holloway explains why Alex Pereira inspires him ahead of lightweight move: "Let's mimic it"

Fernando Quiles - November 8, 2024

Max Holloway has explained why he is taking inspiration from Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis confident he can KO Alex Pereira after watching Khalil Rountree find success at UFC 307: “I am going to catch you eventually”

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2024

Dricus du Plessis believes he is capable of knocking out Alex Pereira after watching the latter’s victory over Khalil Rountree Jr.

Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier explains how a Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight could still happen: “Maybe, just maybe, we get that fight”

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes a Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou superfight could still happen in the future.

Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones is excited to unleash now-legal 12-6 elbows on Stipe Miocic at UFC 309: “I’ve been training extensively on different 12-6 elbow attacks”

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2024

UFC legend Jon Jones has said he’s excited to unleash 12-6 elbows on Stipe Miocic now that they’re officially legal in mixed martial arts.

Ryan Hall

Ryan Hall hints at dropping down to bantamweight, but does want Bryce Mitchell fight first

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2024
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones says he's "grateful" for Dana White reminding everyone that he's the top pound-for-pound fighter

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has nothing but praise for Dana White.

Bo Nickal, Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Bo Nickal says he'd stop Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov in 90 seconds: "Not a tough fight"

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2024

Undefeated UFC middleweight Bo Nickal believes a fight with fellow rising star Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov would be a lopsided proposition.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones gives a definitive answer on potential Tom Aspinall fight after UFC 309

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his most upfront answer as to whether or not he’ll entertain a fight with Tom Aspinall after UFC 309.

Dana White, Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Dana White addresses political future after assisting with Donald Trump's campaign: "No personal political aspirations"

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2024

UFC President Dana White plans to end his political journey after helping Donald Trump return to power.