Colby Covington unleashes on ‘woman beater’ Jon Jones: “He is a f*cking coward!”

By Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2024

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has again taken aim at heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jon Jones, Colby Covington

‘Chaos’ is set to return to the cage for the first time in a year this Saturday night in Tampa. Back for the first time since losing to Leon Edwards at UFC 296 in December, Colby Covington will meet Joaquin Buckley. For his part, ‘New Mansa’ is fresh off a third-round knockout win over Stephen Thompson in October.

At the UFC Tampa media day scrum earlier today, Colby Covington unleashed on many, many names. While he attacked the likes of LeBron James and Belal Muhammad, he also took aim at Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ is fresh off a return to the octagon last month in New York City, where he handed Stipe Miocic a third-round knockout loss.

Despite being several weight classes apart, Colby Covington and Jon Jones have developed quite the feud. The two have a lengthy history, having been roommates at Iowa Central Community College in the late 2000s. While they were friendly back then, they absolutely hate each other now.

Colby Covington goes scorched earth on UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

During his UFC Tampa media day, Colby Covington took his time to again attack Jon Jones. ‘Chaos’ slammed the heavyweight champion’s dating life, adding that he knows his darkest secrets. Furthermore, Covington took aim at Jones’ latest win over Stipe Miocic, citing the former titleholder’s age.

“Man, Jon has some fruity tendencies. I think the media needs to look into some of the things he does.” Colby Covington stated during the scrum, taking aim at UFC champion Jon Jones. “It’s very strange, but I can tell you that he’s been with some women. In college, he’d always get the fattest girls in the school, I’m talking 300 pounds plus. He knows, deep down inside, this is not a joke. I know the darkest secrets in his closet.”

He continued, “…Jon Jones is an absolute disgrace to this earth, he’s a joke. Yeah, he beat Stipe. Respect to Stipe first off, he’s a first responder… But, he was past his time, he shouldn’t have been in there. He knows he’s old, and just showing up for a paycheck, that wasn’t the Stipe of old that was in his prime… I don’t think any special of him. He’s a f*cking coward, a cheat, and a woman beater. He needs to stop beating his wife and leaving her bloody in Las Vegas hotel rooms.”

What do you make of these comments about UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones? Do you agree with Colby Covington?

