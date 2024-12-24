Popular UFC lightweight blasts Ilia Topuria for copying Conor McGregor: ‘D*ckhead’

By Fernando Quiles - December 24, 2024

One notable UFC lightweight contender is taking aim at Ilia Topuria for using the Conor McGregor playbook.

Ilia Topuria

It’s no secret that Topuria loves the spotlight. While “El Matador” has shown humbleness after his fights, he never shies away from talking trash. As the reigning UFC featherweight champion keeps winning, he’s likely to see his stock continue to increase.

Lately, Topuria has teased making the move up to lightweight, and Dan Hooker feels it’s a clear sign of McGregor imitation.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV’S COACH REVEALS WHAT ILIA TOPURIA MUST DO TO GET UFC SUPER FIGHT: ‘NOW PEOPLE WILL LOOK AT HIM LIKE HE’S A LIGHTWEIGHT’

Dan Hooker Thinks Ilia Topuria is Following Conor McGregor Path

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Dan Hooker said that Ilia Topuria is doing all he can to get people talking about him, much like Conor McGregor has throughout the years.

“Just classic sh*t,” Hooker said. “It’s pretty evident that he’s just working off McGregor’s playbook and line one of McGregor’s playbook is just like keep your name in the headlines. So, like, that’s all that I kind of see from it is Topuria keeping his name in headlines. The guy doesn’t fight that often. I think he just fights Volk sometime next year, March, April.”

Hooker was then asked about Topuria potentially ditching a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski in favor of a showdown with Charles Oliveira.

“Bro, well then don’t get in the f*cking cage with him and agree to fight him, d*ckhead,” Hooker said while laughing. “You let him get in the cage, you had a face-off with him, and you said you’d fight him. Bro, man to man, that’s that. You’ve agreed, you already agreed to a fight. How are you going to back out of it now?”

What happens next with Topuria remains to be seen. Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has shown more interest in moving up to the welterweight division than fighting Topuria. Time will tell if their paths will cross down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dan Hooker Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Jon Jones UFC crowd

Jon Jones details five-year plan for UFC retirement amid uncertainty of Tom Aspinall fight: "Money is a motivator"

Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024
Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett seemingly teases showdown against Michael Chandler is next: "I'll see you at the top"

Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024

Rising UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett could end up facing Michael Chandler next.

Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka scoffs at banter from Jamahal Hill ahead of UFC 311: 'My actions will talk'

Fernando Quiles - December 23, 2024

Jiri Prochazka is not concerned with the banter from Jamahal Hill.

Jim Miller
UFC

UFC veteran Jim Miller admits he still suffers from imposter syndrome

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC veteran Jim Miller has admitted that he still suffers from imposter syndrome despite his incredible run in mixed martial arts.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker teases shift up to light heavyweight in the UFC

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC legend Robert Whittaker has teased the idea of moving up to light heavyweight for his next fight in the Octagon.

Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan praises what Daniel Cormier achieved in MMA

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler sends a message to Conor McGregor over long-awaited UFC collision

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler has sent a message to Conor McGregor, once again, over the possibility of a fight between them.

Nate Diaz
Islam Makhachev

Top UFC title contender backs Nate Diaz in backstage incident with Islam Makhachev's team

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

One highly-rated UFC title contender is backing Nate Diaz in the bottle-throwing incident involving Islam Makhachev’s team.

Israel Adesanya Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya explains why he wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev: 'I was surprised'

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Israel Adesanya has offered an explanation for why he wants to eventually share the Octagon with Khamzat Chimaev.

Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

UFC 311: Arman Tsarukyan feels he's the only fighter who can defeat Islam Makhachev for lightweight gold

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan believes he’s the only one who can dethrone UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.