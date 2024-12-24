Popular UFC lightweight blasts Ilia Topuria for copying Conor McGregor: ‘D*ckhead’

Dan Hooker Thinks Ilia Topuria is Following Conor McGregor Path

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Dan Hooker said that Ilia Topuria is doing all he can to get people talking about him, much like Conor McGregor has throughout the years.

“Just classic sh*t,” Hooker said. “It’s pretty evident that he’s just working off McGregor’s playbook and line one of McGregor’s playbook is just like keep your name in the headlines. So, like, that’s all that I kind of see from it is Topuria keeping his name in headlines. The guy doesn’t fight that often. I think he just fights Volk sometime next year, March, April.”

Hooker was then asked about Topuria potentially ditching a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski in favor of a showdown with Charles Oliveira.

“Bro, well then don’t get in the f*cking cage with him and agree to fight him, d*ckhead,” Hooker said while laughing. “You let him get in the cage, you had a face-off with him, and you said you’d fight him. Bro, man to man, that’s that. You’ve agreed, you already agreed to a fight. How are you going to back out of it now?”

What happens next with Topuria remains to be seen. Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has shown more interest in moving up to the welterweight division than fighting Topuria. Time will tell if their paths will cross down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.