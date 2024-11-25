Jon Jones reveals he is already in “negotiations” with the UFC following recent win over Stipe Miocic: “I will be competing in 2025, more than likely”

Jon Jones has said he’s already in negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship over his next fight.

Earlier this month, Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic to retain his UFC heavyweight championship. He did so fairly emphatically, reaffirming to many that he is still the greatest of all time. Of course, ever since then, fans have been wondering what’s going to be next for ‘Bones’ in the world of mixed martial arts.

He made it clear that he does want to compete again – but for the most part, he wants that next opponent to be Alex Pereira. For a lot of pundits and fans alike, the desired opponent for Jones would be none other than interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Either way, we want to see him back – and Jon gave fans an idea of when that might be during a recent interview.