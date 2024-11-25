Jon Jones reveals he is already in “negotiations” with the UFC following recent win over Stipe Miocic: “I will be competing in 2025, more than likely”

By Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

Jon Jones has said he’s already in negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship over his next fight.

Jon Jones

Earlier this month, Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic to retain his UFC heavyweight championship. He did so fairly emphatically, reaffirming to many that he is still the greatest of all time. Of course, ever since then, fans have been wondering what’s going to be next for ‘Bones’ in the world of mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Jon Jones reacts to No. 2 pound-for-pound ranking following win at UFC 309

He made it clear that he does want to compete again – but for the most part, he wants that next opponent to be Alex Pereira. For a lot of pundits and fans alike, the desired opponent for Jones would be none other than interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Either way, we want to see him back – and Jon gave fans an idea of when that might be during a recent interview.

Jones discusses UFC return

“So, right now, the UFC and I, we’re in negotiations,” Jones said. “We’re in talks to see what happens next. I’m back in the gym; I’m training; I feel really great. The team supports me and they’re behind me. We’ll just be ready for whatever opportunity comes our way.”

“Yes, yes, I will be competing in 2025, more than likely,” Jones concluded.

Quotes via MMA Mania

Nobody can deny what Jon Jones has accomplished in the sport. At the same time, if he wants to continue serving as the heavyweight champion of the world, he needs to think about taking on the kind of challenges that matter.

Do you believe we are going to see Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall next year? If that fight does happen, who would you back to win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jon Jones UFC

