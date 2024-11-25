Jon Jones reveals he is already in “negotiations” with the UFC following recent win over Stipe Miocic: “I will be competing in 2025, more than likely”
Jon Jones has said he’s already in negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship over his next fight.
Earlier this month, Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic to retain his UFC heavyweight championship. He did so fairly emphatically, reaffirming to many that he is still the greatest of all time. Of course, ever since then, fans have been wondering what’s going to be next for ‘Bones’ in the world of mixed martial arts.
He made it clear that he does want to compete again – but for the most part, he wants that next opponent to be Alex Pereira. For a lot of pundits and fans alike, the desired opponent for Jones would be none other than interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.
Either way, we want to see him back – and Jon gave fans an idea of when that might be during a recent interview.
Jones discusses UFC return
“So, right now, the UFC and I, we’re in negotiations,” Jones said. “We’re in talks to see what happens next. I’m back in the gym; I’m training; I feel really great. The team supports me and they’re behind me. We’ll just be ready for whatever opportunity comes our way.”
“Yes, yes, I will be competing in 2025, more than likely,” Jones concluded.
Quotes via MMA Mania
Nobody can deny what Jon Jones has accomplished in the sport. At the same time, if he wants to continue serving as the heavyweight champion of the world, he needs to think about taking on the kind of challenges that matter.
Do you believe we are going to see Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall next year? If that fight does happen, who would you back to win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!