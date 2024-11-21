Gable Steveson opens up on MMA future after training with Jon Jones: “That put a major spark in me”

Former Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson believes MMA is likely in his future.

The Minnesota wrestler is in a bit of a strange place in his career. After winning gold at the 2020 Summer Games, Gable Steveson instantly became a star. The 24-year-old quickly signed a deal to join the WWE, bypassing offers from the likes of UFC and Bellator. Sadly for Steveson, professional wrestling wasn’t the right fit.

After a dismal stint with the company, the amateur wrestler was cut in May. Quickly, rumors spread like wildfire that the heavyweight would pivot to MMA. However, Gable Steveson instead signed with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. Despite never playing a down of football, they took a chance on the 24-year-old.

However, Gable Steveson was cut from the team in late August. With his WWE and NFL careers flaming out, the Olympian then turned to MMA. Over the last few months, Steveson has worked closely with Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan. After ‘Bones’ defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, he heaped tons of praise on the young wrestler.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL CONFIRMS NEGOTIATIONS ARE UNDERWAY FOR HIS UFC RETURN: “WE’RE JUST WAITING ON A DATE”

Gable Steveson is asked if he will eventually get into MMA.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/09IeoIFPrr — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 20, 2024



Gable Steveson responds to praise from Jon Jones, discusses potential MMA career

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Gable Steveson discussed his future. There, the young wrestler admitted that working closely with Jon Jones lit a fire under him. While he’s unsure that MMA is in his immediate future, Steveson sees a path forward in combat sports.

“After being in that camp with Jon Jones, that definitely put a major spark in me to go out there and do MMA.” Gable Steveson stated to Ariel Helwani. “Not sure the promotion yet. But Jon definitely lit a fire under me. He was like ‘Hey, I think you should go back to wrestling, I think you should try MMA, we have a great team out here in Albuquerque if you want to join us’. It was just fascinating how I got into something so quick.”

He continued, “When I put on the gloves, everything felt like homebase. With the wrestling, with the boxing, with the jiu-jitsu, I feel like I’d be very good really quick… I [probably] do not have an MMA fight [in the next three years], but I do have a path that can lead me to somewhere great. We’re discussing it, and I think it’ll be a really great path for me to go out there and showcase who I am… It’s going to take time.”

What do you make of these comments from Gable Steveson? Do you want to see the wrestler compete in MMA?