Gable Steveson opens up on MMA future after training with Jon Jones: “That put a major spark in me”

By Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2024

Former Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson believes MMA is likely in his future.

Gable Steveson

The Minnesota wrestler is in a bit of a strange place in his career. After winning gold at the 2020 Summer Games, Gable Steveson instantly became a star. The 24-year-old quickly signed a deal to join the WWE, bypassing offers from the likes of UFC and Bellator. Sadly for Steveson, professional wrestling wasn’t the right fit.

After a dismal stint with the company, the amateur wrestler was cut in May. Quickly, rumors spread like wildfire that the heavyweight would pivot to MMA. However, Gable Steveson instead signed with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. Despite never playing a down of football, they took a chance on the 24-year-old.

However, Gable Steveson was cut from the team in late August. With his WWE and NFL careers flaming out, the Olympian then turned to MMA. Over the last few months, Steveson has worked closely with Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan. After ‘Bones’ defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, he heaped tons of praise on the young wrestler.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL CONFIRMS NEGOTIATIONS ARE UNDERWAY FOR HIS UFC RETURN: “WE’RE JUST WAITING ON A DATE”


Gable Steveson responds to praise from Jon Jones, discusses potential MMA career

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Gable Steveson discussed his future. There, the young wrestler admitted that working closely with Jon Jones lit a fire under him. While he’s unsure that MMA is in his immediate future, Steveson sees a path forward in combat sports.

“After being in that camp with Jon Jones, that definitely put a major spark in me to go out there and do MMA.” Gable Steveson stated to Ariel Helwani. “Not sure the promotion yet. But Jon definitely lit a fire under me. He was like ‘Hey, I think you should go back to wrestling, I think you should try MMA, we have a great team out here in Albuquerque if you want to join us’. It was just fascinating how I got into something so quick.”

He continued, “When I put on the gloves, everything felt like homebase. With the wrestling, with the boxing, with the jiu-jitsu, I feel like I’d be very good really quick… I [probably] do not have an MMA fight [in the next three years], but I do have a path that can lead me to somewhere great. We’re discussing it, and I think it’ll be a really great path for me to go out there and showcase who I am… It’s going to take time.”

What do you make of these comments from Gable Steveson? Do you want to see the wrestler compete in MMA?

Related

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall confirms negotiations are underway for his UFC return: "We're just waiting on a date"

Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2024
Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo seemingly approves future rematch with Dominick Cruz: "Let's make it happen!"

Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo is down to face Dominick Cruz again.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree reveals he went blind during UFC 307 title loss to Alex Pereira: "I couldn't see anything"

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree is reflecting on his war with Alex Pereira.

Daniel Cormier, Bo Nickal
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier responds to Bo Nickal's criticism of UFC 309 commentary: "There's room for improvement!"

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has responded to Bo Nickal’s recent comments.

Chris Weidman
Eryk Anders

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders added to UFC 310 in December following sudden fight cancelation

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will meet Eryk Anders next month.

Glover Teixeira, Tom Aspinall

Glover Teixeira played a prank on Tom Aspinall in the lead up to UFC 309: “Jon Jones tripped in the bus”

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024
Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reacts after being bumped by Jon Jones in latest UFC pound-for-pound rankings update

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

Alex Pereira has given his thoughts on being bumped into the #3 slot by Jon Jones on the latest UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Chael Sonnen and Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen reveals the concern he has for Tom Aspinall in a potential Jon Jones fight

Cole Shelton - November 19, 2024

Chael Sonnen says there is a major concern about Tom Aspinall if he does land the Jon Jones fight.

Eddie Alvarez, Jeremy Stephens
Jeremy Stephens

Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens announced for BKFC KnuckleMania on January 25th

Josh Evanoff - November 19, 2024

Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens will meet at BKFC KnuckleMania 5 early next year.

Darren Till
Tommy Fury

Darren Till claims he'll kick Tommy Fury in the "face" if he's losing in their boxing match

Cole Shelton - November 19, 2024

Darren Till has a plan in place should he start to lose to Tommy Fury in their boxing match.