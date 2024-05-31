Gable Steveson signs with NFL’s Buffalo Bills, forgoes MMA career

Former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is heading to the NFL over the UFC.

The 24-year-old recently wrapped up a controversial stint with the WWE. Gable Steveson chose to sign with the professional wrestling company despite offers from the UFC and others in 2021. Ultimately, the former Minnesota amateur wrestler just wasn’t a good fit. After years of training, Steveson was released after just one televised match earlier this month.

Given Gable Steveson’s athleticism and reputation as one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet, many questioned what he would do next. The former WWE star reportedly began training at Kill Cliff FC earlier this month, with the likes of Robbie Lawler. However, Steveson’s manager also recently revealed that the wrestler had several NFL offers.

Gable Steveson has decided to head to the NFL instead of stepping into the cage. Earlier today, the Buffalo Bills announced that they had signed the 24-year-old amateur wrestler. Despite never wearing a pair of football cleats, Steveson will play defensive tackle, and join one of the best teams in the entire league.

Gable Steveson signs with NFL’s Buffalo Bills despite interest in signing with the UFC

While Gable Steveson’s signing might seem a little odd at first, he’s not the only man to join the NFL with no football experience. Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar once had a stint with the Minnesota Vikings, joining the team after leaving the WWE in the early 2000s. However, Lesnar didn’t make the team’s final roster.

That being said, there is one incredibly successful example of a wrestler who headed to the NFL. Former two-time NCAA Division 1 wrestling champion Stephen Neal signed with the New England Patriots straight out of college in 2001. Despite not playing football in any meaningful capacity, he made the final team.

Neal then went on to win three Super Bowls over the next decade. While Gable Steveson might not have the same success, his career will no doubt be one to follow.

