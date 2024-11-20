Bellator announces Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes for “Dagestan vs. Ireland 2” card in Dubai

Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will meet Paul Hughes in Dubai.

‘Big News’ is fresh off his return to the PFL cage last month in Saudi Arabia. There, Paul Hughes met former Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee in a lightweight title eliminator. ‘Mercenary’ was considered the Irishman’s biggest test of his career, and he passed the test with flying colors.

Paul Hughes hurt the former Bellator champion early and often in the bout, ultimately earning a split-decision win. Following the victory, the young Irishman called out Usman Nurmagomedov. For his part, the Russian hasn’t been seen in action since a unanimous decision victory over Alexandr Shabily in September.

Well, Bellator and the PFL haven’t spent long on making Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes official. Earlier today, the promotion took to social media to announce that the fight was going down on January 25th in Dubai. According to a press release, the promotion worked closely with the country’s Department of Tourism to make the bout happen.

Undefeated Bellator Lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will look to defend his belt for the third time on January 25th when he takes on Ireland's top contender Paul Hughes.

Bellator announces Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes for January 25th

“I am always excited to challenge myself against the best athletes and I view Paul Hughes as a worthy opponent,” Usman Nurmagomedov stated via press release after the Bellator fight announcement. “I’m proud to be the first MMA main event in Dubai history.”

“The championship has always been in my plans, and now it’s coming to fruition in January when I face Usman,” Paul Hughes stated in the press release as well. “I respect what he brings to the table and I am not discrediting him, but I know I will leave Dubai on January 25 as the new champion.”

As of now, no other matchups have been announced for Bellator: Road to Dubai. However, the event is expected to largely be built around the rivalry between Dagestan and Ireland. Furthermore, Conor McGregor has shown interest in attending the fight on behalf of Paul Hughes. ‘The Notorious’ famously faced Usman Nurmagomedov’s brother, Khabib, in 2018, suffering a submission loss.

What do you make of this Bellator news? Are you excited about Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes?