Tom Aspinall confirms negotiations are underway for his UFC return: “We’re just waiting on a date”

By Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is in discussions for his return.

Tom Aspinall

The British fighter is fresh off his trip to New York City for UFC 309. Back for the first time since knocking out Curtis Blaydes in an interim title defense in July, Tom Aspinall served as the backup fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. However, his services weren’t needed. ‘Bones’ ultimately scored a third-round knockout win on Saturday.

Following the victory, Jon Jones confirmed his intention to keep on fighting. While ‘Bones’ showed interest in retiring before UFC 309, that talk is now over. However, Jones doesn’t seem overly thrilled with the idea of fighting Tom Aspinall next. That being said, the champion has stated he will fight the Brit if he gets paid enough.

For his part, Tom Aspinall is opening up on his MMA future as well. Speaking in a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, the Brit discussed his UFC return. While the interim heavyweight champion didn’t confirm that he would fight Jon Jones next, he did reveal he’s fresh off a meeting with the company.

RELATED: JON JONES PRAISES ‘VERY SCARY’ GABLE STEVESON FOR TRAINING FOLLOWING UFC 309 WIN: “HE’LL BECOME A UFC CHAMPION”

Tom Aspinall reveals negotiations are underway for his UFC return

Tom Aspinall also revealed that the only thing he’s waiting for right now, is a date to fight. With that in mind, it seems the talks between the Brit and the UFC went well. As of now, Aspinall is just focused on staying active and training for his return. While he wants to fight as soon as possible, he also plans to use his time on the sidelines to improve.

“Yeah, we’re in negotiations right now. That’s the honest answer.” Tom Aspinall stated in a Q&A on his YouTube channel, responding to a question from a fan about his UFC return. “So, we don’t know when the fight is going to be. But I’ll be ready to go whenever. I’m back in the gym now. I’m back in the gym training, as always.”

He continued, “I’ll be ready to fight when they let me know. Until then, I’ll be improving, I’ll be getting better. So, no great rush on that. Obviously, I want to fight as soon as possible. But, right now, we’re just waiting on a date. That’s it.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC’s interim heavyweight champion? Do you think Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones will happen?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo seemingly approves future rematch with Dominick Cruz: "Let's make it happen!"

Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2024
Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree reveals he went blind during UFC 307 title loss to Alex Pereira: "I couldn't see anything"

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree is reflecting on his war with Alex Pereira.

Daniel Cormier, Bo Nickal
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier responds to Bo Nickal's criticism of UFC 309 commentary: "There's room for improvement!"

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has responded to Bo Nickal’s recent comments.

Chris Weidman
Eryk Anders

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders added to UFC 310 in December following sudden fight cancelation

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will meet Eryk Anders next month.

Glover Teixeira, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Glover Teixeira played a prank on Tom Aspinall in the lead up to UFC 309: “Jon Jones tripped in the bus”

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

UFC legend Glover Teixeira played an amusing prank on Tom Aspinall over the weekend during UFC 309 in New York City.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira reacts after being bumped by Jon Jones in latest UFC pound-for-pound rankings update

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024
Chael Sonnen and Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen reveals the concern he has for Tom Aspinall in a potential Jon Jones fight

Cole Shelton - November 19, 2024

Chael Sonnen says there is a major concern about Tom Aspinall if he does land the Jon Jones fight.

Eddie Alvarez, Jeremy Stephens
Jeremy Stephens

Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens announced for BKFC KnuckleMania on January 25th

Josh Evanoff - November 19, 2024

Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens will meet at BKFC KnuckleMania 5 early next year.

Darren Till
Tommy Fury

Darren Till claims he'll kick Tommy Fury in the "face" if he's losing in their boxing match

Cole Shelton - November 19, 2024

Darren Till has a plan in place should he start to lose to Tommy Fury in their boxing match.

Jon Jones and Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts to No. 2 pound-for-pound ranking following win at UFC 309

BJ Penn Staff - November 19, 2024

You won’t catch Jon Jones complaining about his new spot in the UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings — but Dana White is another story.