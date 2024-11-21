Tom Aspinall confirms negotiations are underway for his UFC return: “We’re just waiting on a date”

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is in discussions for his return.

The British fighter is fresh off his trip to New York City for UFC 309. Back for the first time since knocking out Curtis Blaydes in an interim title defense in July, Tom Aspinall served as the backup fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. However, his services weren’t needed. ‘Bones’ ultimately scored a third-round knockout win on Saturday.

Following the victory, Jon Jones confirmed his intention to keep on fighting. While ‘Bones’ showed interest in retiring before UFC 309, that talk is now over. However, Jones doesn’t seem overly thrilled with the idea of fighting Tom Aspinall next. That being said, the champion has stated he will fight the Brit if he gets paid enough.

For his part, Tom Aspinall is opening up on his MMA future as well. Speaking in a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, the Brit discussed his UFC return. While the interim heavyweight champion didn’t confirm that he would fight Jon Jones next, he did reveal he’s fresh off a meeting with the company.

Tom Aspinall reveals negotiations are underway for his UFC return

Tom Aspinall also revealed that the only thing he’s waiting for right now, is a date to fight. With that in mind, it seems the talks between the Brit and the UFC went well. As of now, Aspinall is just focused on staying active and training for his return. While he wants to fight as soon as possible, he also plans to use his time on the sidelines to improve.

“Yeah, we’re in negotiations right now. That’s the honest answer.” Tom Aspinall stated in a Q&A on his YouTube channel, responding to a question from a fan about his UFC return. “So, we don’t know when the fight is going to be. But I’ll be ready to go whenever. I’m back in the gym now. I’m back in the gym training, as always.”

He continued, “I’ll be ready to fight when they let me know. Until then, I’ll be improving, I’ll be getting better. So, no great rush on that. Obviously, I want to fight as soon as possible. But, right now, we’re just waiting on a date. That’s it.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC’s interim heavyweight champion? Do you think Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones will happen?