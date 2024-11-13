UFC fighter tells Tom Aspinall to stop whining about potential Jon Jones fight: “Nobody likes Tom, I hate to say it”

By Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024

UFC 309 fighter Damon Jackson has suggested that some people don’t like Tom Aspinall as much as fans may expect.

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall has one goal – to become the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. He’s already captured the interim belt, and he’s even managed to successfully defend it. Now, he has his eyes set on the king of the mountain Jon Jones.

RELATED: Alex Volkanovski believes Jon Jones has to fight Tom Aspinall in order to be considered a “proper double champ”

As we know, Jones will defend his strap against former champion Stipe Miocic this weekend at UFC 309. It’s a bout that many believe shouldn’t be taking place, with the popular opinion being that Aspinall should be in that spot instead.

Tom himself has been campaigning hard for that opportunity but in the eyes of Damon Jackson, it isn’t working.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Parry Punch (@parrypunch)

Jackson’s view on Aspinall

“Nobody likes Tom, I hate to say it,” Jackson told Parry Punch. “I think he’s a great fighter, for sure. He’s annoying as f—k. He gets so whiny about the whole Jon Jones thing. You’re not going to say anything that’s going to draw him out to fight you at all.

“If he wants to fight you, he’ll fight,” Jackson continued. “If he doesn’t, then just shut up about it because it’s not going to happen … and he just looks petty. I get what he’s saying, for sure — he should be called the champion.

“But, the fact that he’s whining and complaining about Jon fighting Stipe — that fight was already booked before he was even interim champion,” Jackson concluded. “And the reason it didn’t happen was because Jon got hurt. It happens all the time. It’s not like he’s inactive. Everyone gets pissed when Dana calls him the greatest of all time. Like, he is.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall

Alex Volkanovski believes Jon Jones has to fight Tom Aspinall in order to be considered a “proper double champ”

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2024
Eryk Anders
Eryk Anders

Eryk Anders lays out retirement plan, vows to KO Chris Weidman at UFC 309: "We meet in the middle and someone falls"

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Eryk Anders is nearing the end of his MMA career.

Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano calls out Paddy Pimblett for UFC London main event

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Renato Moicano has his next opponent and date in his sights.

Charles Oliveira
Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira believes he will "outclass" Michael Chandler again at UFC 309

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Charles Oliveira believes he will outclass Michael Chandler again at UFC 309 to return to the win column.

Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards teases return to the cage after UFC London is announced for early 2025

Josh Evanoff - November 12, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards seemingly wants to return in March.

Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling admits he contemplated retirement after loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2024
Carlos Prates
UFC

Carlos Prates says he smokes up to 10 cigarettes a day after stunning UFC Vegas 100 win

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates’ success in the Octagon is despite some of his questionable health choices outside of it.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kamaru Usman
Shavkat Rakhmonov

REPORT | Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kamaru Usman officially in the works for UFC 310

Josh Evanoff - November 12, 2024

A fight between UFC welterweights Kamaru Usman and Shavkat Rakhmonov is reportedly in the works.

Edson Barboza
Steve Garcia

Edson Barboza's UFC return set for February 22 against surging featherweight

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2024

UFC featherweight contender and longtime lightweight mainstay Edson Barboza will return to the Octagon on February 22nd against one of the fastest-rising stars at 145lbs.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic sends violent warning to Jon Jones ahead of UFC 309: "Bring it on bitch"

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Stipe Miocic has sent a violent warning to Jon Jones ahead of their UFC 309 heavyweight title defense.