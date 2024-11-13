UFC fighter tells Tom Aspinall to stop whining about potential Jon Jones fight: “Nobody likes Tom, I hate to say it”

UFC 309 fighter Damon Jackson has suggested that some people don’t like Tom Aspinall as much as fans may expect.

Tom Aspinall has one goal – to become the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. He’s already captured the interim belt, and he’s even managed to successfully defend it. Now, he has his eyes set on the king of the mountain Jon Jones.

As we know, Jones will defend his strap against former champion Stipe Miocic this weekend at UFC 309. It’s a bout that many believe shouldn’t be taking place, with the popular opinion being that Aspinall should be in that spot instead.

Tom himself has been campaigning hard for that opportunity but in the eyes of Damon Jackson, it isn’t working.