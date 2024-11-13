UFC fighter tells Tom Aspinall to stop whining about potential Jon Jones fight: “Nobody likes Tom, I hate to say it”
UFC 309 fighter Damon Jackson has suggested that some people don’t like Tom Aspinall as much as fans may expect.
Tom Aspinall has one goal – to become the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. He’s already captured the interim belt, and he’s even managed to successfully defend it. Now, he has his eyes set on the king of the mountain Jon Jones.
As we know, Jones will defend his strap against former champion Stipe Miocic this weekend at UFC 309. It’s a bout that many believe shouldn’t be taking place, with the popular opinion being that Aspinall should be in that spot instead.
Tom himself has been campaigning hard for that opportunity but in the eyes of Damon Jackson, it isn’t working.
Jackson’s view on Aspinall
“Nobody likes Tom, I hate to say it,” Jackson told Parry Punch. “I think he’s a great fighter, for sure. He’s annoying as f—k. He gets so whiny about the whole Jon Jones thing. You’re not going to say anything that’s going to draw him out to fight you at all.
“If he wants to fight you, he’ll fight,” Jackson continued. “If he doesn’t, then just shut up about it because it’s not going to happen … and he just looks petty. I get what he’s saying, for sure — he should be called the champion.
“But, the fact that he’s whining and complaining about Jon fighting Stipe — that fight was already booked before he was even interim champion,” Jackson concluded. “And the reason it didn’t happen was because Jon got hurt. It happens all the time. It’s not like he’s inactive. Everyone gets pissed when Dana calls him the greatest of all time. Like, he is.”
