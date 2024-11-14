Max Holloway shows interest in rematch with ‘beast’ Charles Oliveira: “It would be an honor to share the octagon”

By Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Max Holloway would love to have a rematch with Charles Oliveira.

Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira

‘Blessed’ is fresh off his return to the cage in the main event of UFC 308 last month in Abu Dhabi. Fresh off a knockout win over Justin Gaethje at lightweight, Max Holloway returned to featherweight. There, he met newly crowned champion Ilia Topuria, who won the gold from Alexander Volkanovski in February.

After two back-and-forth rounds, it was ‘El Matador’ who cracked the chin of the Hawaiian. The knockout loss was the first stoppage loss of Max Holloway’s storied career, but he took it in stride. Following the loss, he announced plans to take some time off. However, upon his return, he will be competing at 155 pounds full-time.

Speaking on a recent livestream, Max Holloway discussed the upcoming UFC 309 card. In the co-main event of that pay-per-view offering, Charles Oliveira will return to face Michael Chandler. The five-round contest is a rematch of their prior meeting in May 2021, where ‘Do Bronx’ scored a second-round knockout win.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER BELIEVES DUSTIN POIRIER WOULD REJECT HEATED REMATCH: “HE’S NEVER GOING TO TAKE THE CHANCE”

Former UFC champion Max Holloway shows interest in rematch with Charles Oliveira

On the livestream, ‘Blessed’ showed interest in a future meeting with Charles Oliveira. If the two are booked against one another, it would be a meeting of their prior meeting in Canada back in 2015. That night saw Max Holloway hand the young Brazilian a first-round stoppage loss.

“I heard [Charles] Oliveira say he wants to go for the BMF [title].” Max Holloway stated on the recent livestream, discussing UFC 309’s co-main event. “That’s pretty cool. Also, Oliveira, I know we have some history, and I know if that fight was ever offered to me, brother it would be an honor to share the octagon with you bro.”

He continued, “You’re a beast, you’re an animal. I can’t wait. I can’t wait for this fight, this fight [with Michael Chandler] is huge.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC featherweight champion? Do you want to see Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

