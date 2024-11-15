Dana White gives discouraging update on Conor McGregor’s planned UFC comeback

UFC CEO Dana White says Conor McGregor’s planned return to the Octagon has been delayed once again after a three-plus-year hiatus from fighting.

McGregor, who was supposed to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303, hasn’t competed in the cage since injuring his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. It was a lengthy recovery process, and further complicated when he injured one of his toes on the same leg leading up to UFC 303.

The most recent update White gave on McGregor’s return was that news on the former two-division champion’s next fight was “coming up”. Speculation ran wild that he would return in February after McGregor told Bloody Elbow his targeted fight date at a recent Bare Knuckle FC event.

But, White says McGregor’s planned comeback fight has been moved back a few more months than initially intended.