Dana White gives discouraging update on Conor McGregor’s planned UFC comeback
UFC CEO Dana White says Conor McGregor’s planned return to the Octagon has been delayed once again after a three-plus-year hiatus from fighting.
McGregor, who was supposed to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303, hasn’t competed in the cage since injuring his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. It was a lengthy recovery process, and further complicated when he injured one of his toes on the same leg leading up to UFC 303.
The most recent update White gave on McGregor’s return was that news on the former two-division champion’s next fight was “coming up”. Speculation ran wild that he would return in February after McGregor told Bloody Elbow his targeted fight date at a recent Bare Knuckle FC event.
But, White says McGregor’s planned comeback fight has been moved back a few more months than initially intended.
Dana White reveals new targeted timeframe for Conor McGregor’s UFC return
In a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White announced another delay to McGregor’s UFC return.
“I think Conor and Chandler both like that fight. When Conor comes back, which I see being sometime in the later part of next year, we’ll see where everybody’s at and what’s going on and we’ll figure out who faces Conor,” White revealed.
“That’s why everybody was so excited about it. Chandler and Conor McGregor is a fun fight.” (h/t MMA Fighting)
Chandler will face former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 this Saturday. He returns to the Octagon three years after calling out McGregor following a loss to Poirier at UFC 281.
White has questioned whether or not McGregor will return to the Octagon due to his vast wealth outside of it. During his long hiatus, McGregor has sold his stake in Proper 12 Irish Whiskey and created new businesses.
As of this writing, McGregor hasn’t shut down a potential comeback. But, this latest setback further fuels questions regarding his planned return.