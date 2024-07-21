Jake Paul heaps praise on Mike Perry following Saturday’s boxing match: “Has a lot more balls than that little leprechaun”
Jake Paul had some kind words for Mike Perry following their recent showdown.
Paul vs. Perry headlined a Most Valuable Promotions boxing card in Tampa, Florida this past Saturday. For Perry, it was an opportunity to derail “The Problem Child’s” plan to fight boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson. For Paul, he was looking to put another former UFC fighter on his list of victims inside the boxing ring.
Ultimately, it was Paul who scored the sixth-round TKO finish thanks to his experience, movement, jabs, and punching power.
Jake Paul Shows Respect to Mike Perry
After the fight, Jake Paul praised Mike Perry for showing the toughness that fans have been used to seeing from him. Here’s what Paul said on his ‘X’ account:
1) Mike Perry is a fucking beast and has a lot more balls than that little leprechaun
2) Where all those mma experts at that said Mike Perry was going to end me?
3) Next up is me vs Mike Tyson and Serrano vs Taylor on Netflix, November 15th. It will be the biggest combat…
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 21, 2024
Paul was brash enough to call for a boxing match against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. The two even had a FaceTime session and Paul asked Pereira if the UFC would allow him to box. Pereira said he’d speak to UFC CEO Dana White.
While most won’t be holding their breath on the possibility of Paul vs. Pereira, it’s clear that “The Problem Child” will continue seeking MMA fighters with name value to box against.
For now, Paul is counting on a rescheduled clash with International Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson to come to fruition later this year.
