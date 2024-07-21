Jake Paul heaps praise on Mike Perry following Saturday’s boxing match: “Has a lot more balls than that little leprechaun”

Jake Paul Shows Respect to Mike Perry

After the fight, Jake Paul praised Mike Perry for showing the toughness that fans have been used to seeing from him. Here’s what Paul said on his ‘X’ account:

1) Mike Perry is a fucking beast and has a lot more balls than that little leprechaun 2) Where all those mma experts at that said Mike Perry was going to end me? 3) Next up is me vs Mike Tyson and Serrano vs Taylor on Netflix, November 15th. It will be the biggest combat… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 21, 2024

“1) Mike Perry is a fucking beast and has a lot more balls than that little leprechaun

2) Where all those mma experts at that said Mike Perry was going to end me?

3) Next up is me vs Mike Tyson and Serrano vs Taylor on Netflix, November 15th. It will be the biggest combat sport event of the 21st century.”

Paul was brash enough to call for a boxing match against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. The two even had a FaceTime session and Paul asked Pereira if the UFC would allow him to box. Pereira said he’d speak to UFC CEO Dana White.

While most won’t be holding their breath on the possibility of Paul vs. Pereira, it’s clear that “The Problem Child” will continue seeking MMA fighters with name value to box against.

For now, Paul is counting on a rescheduled clash with International Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson to come to fruition later this year.