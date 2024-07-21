Video | Alex Pereira FaceTimes with Jake Paul immediately following in-ring callout

By Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira wasted little time getting in contact with Jake Paul following a callout.

Jake Paul

Paul went one-on-one with former UFC fighter Mike Perry in a boxing match. Paul was simply too skilled in the sweet science for Perry to handle. “Platinum” kept getting popped with the jab and ate plenty of power shots from his opponent. Perry was knocked down several times before the referee decided to call the fight in the sixth round.

After the fight, Paul said he wants to share the ring with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

RELATED: MIKE PERRY RESPONDS AFTER CONOR MCGREGOR CLAIMS THAT HE’S FIRED FROM BKFC: “HE CAN’T FIRE ME”

Alex Pereira and Jake Paul Speak Following Callout

Alex Pereira was well aware of Jake Paul’s performance against Mike Perry as well as the bold callout. Footage was captured of Pereira and Paul in a FaceTime session while “The Problem Child” was still celebrating in the ring.

Pereira is fresh off another successful 205-pound title defense, finishing Jiri Prochazka a second time. Given UFC CEO Dana White’s stance on cross promotion, it isn’t likely that we’ll see “Poatan” cross over into the world of boxing to fight Jake Paul while still under contract.

Paul remains locked in for a rescheduled bout with International Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson this November. Paul and Tyson were expected to collide this past Saturday, but Perry stepped up after “Iron” Mike suffered an ulcer flareup while he was on a flight.

A win over Tyson would allow Paul to continue to seek out high-profile names. Some believe a loss to Tyson might end interest in watching Paul fight again. Time will tell what transpires, but for now, “The Problem Child” has notched another pro boxing win over an MMA veteran.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jake Paul UFC

Related

Cody Garbrandt new tattoo

Fight fans react to former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt’s new face tattoo

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2024
Jake Paul calls out Alex Pereira
Boxing News

Video | Jake Paul calls out current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2024

Jake Paul has called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira following his win over Mike Perry.

Mike Perry, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, Boxing
Jake Paul

Mike Perry reacts following TKO loss to Jake Paul: "Shout out to Nate Diaz who went 10 rounds with him!"

Jeffrey Walter - July 21, 2024

Mike Perry was all class following his defeat on Saturday night, congratulating Jake Paul while shouting out Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Jake Paul reacts after Conor McGregor fires Mike Perry from BKFC

Jeffrey Walter - July 20, 2024

Jake Paul, like many, think it is “f**ked up” that Conor McGregor fired Mike Perry from BKFC this evening.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor fires Mike Perry from BKFC following loss to Jake Paul

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

Conor McGregor has fired Mike Perry from BKFC following his loss to Jake Paul this evening in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing, Pros react

Pros react after Jake Paul stops Mike Perry: "Juiced out of his head"

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024
Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing
Jake Paul

Jake Paul stops Mike Perry in Round 6 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry takes place tonight live from Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Steve Garcia, UFC Vegas 94, UFC, Bonus
UFC Vegas 94

UFC Vegas 94 Bonus Report: Steve Garcia one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

The Octagon returned to the Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 94 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba.

Virna Jandiroba, UFC Vegas 94, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 94 Results: Virna Jandiroba stops Amanda Lemos (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 94 event is headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba.

Nick Diaz
UFC

Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque removed from UFC Abu Dhabi

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

A highly anticipated welterweight bout between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque has been removed from next month’s UFC Abu Dhabi event.