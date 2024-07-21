Video | Alex Pereira FaceTimes with Jake Paul immediately following in-ring callout

Alex Pereira and Jake Paul Speak Following Callout

Alex Pereira was well aware of Jake Paul’s performance against Mike Perry as well as the bold callout. Footage was captured of Pereira and Paul in a FaceTime session while “The Problem Child” was still celebrating in the ring.

Do you think we will see Jake Paul vs. Alex Pereira at some point? 😅 #PaulPerry pic.twitter.com/1YLeejNMiK — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 21, 2024

Pereira is fresh off another successful 205-pound title defense, finishing Jiri Prochazka a second time. Given UFC CEO Dana White’s stance on cross promotion, it isn’t likely that we’ll see “Poatan” cross over into the world of boxing to fight Jake Paul while still under contract.

Paul remains locked in for a rescheduled bout with International Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson this November. Paul and Tyson were expected to collide this past Saturday, but Perry stepped up after “Iron” Mike suffered an ulcer flareup while he was on a flight.

A win over Tyson would allow Paul to continue to seek out high-profile names. Some believe a loss to Tyson might end interest in watching Paul fight again. Time will tell what transpires, but for now, “The Problem Child” has notched another pro boxing win over an MMA veteran.