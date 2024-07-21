Mike Perry responds after Conor McGregor claims that he’s fired from BKFC: “He can’t fire me”

Mike Perry Fires Back at Conor McGregor Over Post-Fight “Firing”

Conor McGregor, part owner of BKFC, claimed Mike Perry has now been fired from the promotion. The “Notorious” one even took a jab at Perry’s new promotion.

Hey Mike youre released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired. @bareknucklefc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 21, 2024

“Hey Mike yore released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired,” McGregor wrote.

During the post-fight press conference following his sixth-round TKO loss to Jake Paul, Perry denied McGregor’s claim and dared “Mystic Mac” to box Paul.

"Me and him are both owners of BKFC, so he can't fire me." Mike Perry responds to Conor McGregor and says McGregor fighting Jake Paul would be "worse than Conor McGregor vs. [Floyd] Mayweather" 👀 #PaulPerry pic.twitter.com/fGo8klU0qY — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 21, 2024

“He doesn’t have a promotion because me and him are both owners of BKFC, so he can’t fire me,” Perry said. “We can fight in bare knuckle. Look at me, I lost to Jake Paul. Why don’t you go fight Jake Paul and box him with the gloves on? I think it would be worse than Conor McGregor vs. Mayweather.”

What’s next for Mike Perry remains to be seen, but despite the loss to Paul he remains an important star for BKFC. While Perry may not get the UFC return he’s looking for just yet, it’s hard to imagine “Platinum” having a difficult time being booked.