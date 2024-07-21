Maurice Abevi looks to spoil Samat Mamedov’s debut at ONE 168

Maurice Abevi is poised to play the welcoming committee role for Samat Mamedov as the latter makes his ONE Championship debut.

Both men face off at ONE 168: Denver. This lightweight MMA bout takes place live at the 21,000-seat Ball Arena on September 6.

As of late, Abevi has been making waves in ONE.

After a hard-fought decision loss to Halil Amir in his maiden appearance, the Swiss standout bounced back with authority. He secured two consecutive triumphs. First he knocked out Blake Cooper in September 2023 and won a decision over Zhang Lipeng in May.

These victories have solidified Abevi’s position as a serious contender in the division. In fact, another win in Denver could set him up for a potential World Title shot.