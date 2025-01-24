Conor McGregor confirms UFC shot down rumored boxing match against Logan Paul: “They weren’t into it”

Conor McGregor has confirmed the UFC shot down his planned boxing match against Logan Paul.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t been seen in action since his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in mid-2021. That night saw Conor McGregor snap his leg in the final seconds of the first round, in a brutal injury. While the Irishman promised a return to the cage by the end of 2022, that return never came. Even when McGregor booked a comeback fight against Michael Chandler last year, he withdrew due to injury.

However, Dana White has revealed that the former UFC champion’s comeback is currently planned for this fall. Ahead of his return to the cage, Conor McGregor was angling for a return to the boxing ring. Nearly a decade removed from his fight against Floyd Mayweather, the Irishman was in talks for a 250 million dollar dance with Logan Paul.

The bout was reportedly being eyed for April, in India. However, rumors about Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul have been dying down for a few weeks. Speaking in a recent interview with The Schmo, ‘The Notorious’ was asked about how talks were going with the influencer-turned-WWE star.

Conor McGregor reveals the UFC shot down rumored boxing match against Logan Paul

There, Conor McGregor revealed that the UFC rejected the potential boxing match. While ‘The Notorious’ was onboard for the glorified sparring session, Dana White and company weren’t fans. However, McGregor still hopes to return to the cage later this year.

“It was business savvy and business sense to make the fight happen.” Conor McGregor stated to The Schmo earlier this week when asked about his rumored boxing match against Logan Paul. “Or should I say the glorified spar happen. And in between this wait, this waiting period that we find ourselves in before I can get back to the Octagon.”

He continued, “It made perfect sense on the calendar to go ahead with it. The UFC weren’t into it. I’m not sure the WWE what their interest was, I just knew the UFC weren’t into it.” (h/t Jed I. Goodman)

What do you make of these comments from the UFC superstar? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul?