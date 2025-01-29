David Feldman could approach UFC about Conor McGregor BKFC fight ‘in the next week or two’

By BJ Penn Staff - January 28, 2025

BKFC boss David Feldman isn’t holding out hope that the UFC will loan Conor McGregor to his bare-knuckle fight promotion, but he figures there’s no harm in asking.

Conor McGregor, BKFC, UFC, David Feldman

The former two-division UFC champ McGregor, who still has two fights left on his contract with the MMA promotion, recently became a part-owner of BKFC, and has been a recurring presence at its recent events.

He was front and centre at last weekend’s KnuckleMania 5 card in Philadelphia, and at the end of the night, got face-to-face with main event winner Jeremy Stephens, planting the seeds for a future clash in the BKFC ring.

The only problem is McGregor’s UFC contract. He remains the biggest star in MMA history, so the promotion surely isn’t going to give him up to a rival combat sports outfit. Not even if Feldman and UFC boss Dana White are on good terms.

Feldman knows that’s the reality of the situation, but is considering broaching the idea anyway, just in case. He opened up on the possibility on a recent episode of the Helwani Show.

“Any time you get those kinds of moments it’s awesome, but I can’t do [a McGregor vs. Stephens fight] unless the UFC wanted to do something with us,” Feldman said. “They don’t need us for anything, but maybe they would, right? Other than that it doesn’t happen.

“We’re growing at a really great pace right now — not that they’re concerned about us,” Feldman added. “They’re not. If something like [a McGregor fight] happens, it just moves us up five or 10 more pegs. I don’t think that they want to help us grow, and I think that helps us grow tremendously, but who knows? It is worth a shot. Maybe we’ll take that shot in the next week or two.”

Conor McGregor ‘definitely’ fighting in BKFC in the future

It’s very unlikely the UFC would agree to let McGregor fight elsewhere. They literally just forbid him from fighting one of the Paul brothers in India. However, Feldman is convinced it’s something the Irish MMA star wants badly, so he’s willing to give it a shot.

“He wants it,” Feldman said. “He says ‘I have two fights left and then we’re going to do it, I’m definitely fighting here.’ He says it all the time.”

“He did tell me to make the date [for the Stephens fight]. Obviously there’s a lot that would go into making that date, but wow.”

One way or the other, Feldman expects to fight again soon. Whether it’s in the UFC or the BKFC ring, it’ll be the first time the Irishman has fought since he broke his leg in a 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier.

“Conor does need to fight, and I think he’s going to fight soon,” Feldman said. “I think he’s getting in shape. He looks better. When I saw him he looks different, he looks like he’s taking it more seriously now. I think you’re going to see Conor back this year, probably not in bare knuckles, but that would be amazing.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

BKFC Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya eager to "throw hands" with "dangerous" Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Cole Shelton - January 28, 2025
Clay Guida
UFC

Clay Guida vows to fight on after ending near two-decade run with the UFC: "The best is yet to come!"

Josh Evanoff - January 28, 2025

Longtime UFC lightweight contender Clay Guida has no plans to retire.

Israel Adesanya
Nassourdine Imavov

Israel Adesanya is out to make a statement in UFC Saudi Arabia return against Nassourdine Imavov: "I am the best"

Josh Evanoff - January 28, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wants to make a statement against Nassourdine Imavov.

Luke Rockhold, Khamzat Chimaev
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold claims Khamzat Chimaev turned him down in the UFC: "He didn't want to play"

Cole Shelton - January 28, 2025

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold claims he was offered to fight Khamzat Chimaev but the undefeated fighter turned him down.

Jeremy Stephens Ben Rothwell BKFC KnuckleMania V
BKFC

BKFC President David Feldman reveals contract statuses of Jeremy Stephens and Ben Rothwell following KnuckleMania V

Fernando Quiles - January 28, 2025

BKFC President David Feldman has provided an update on the contract situations of Jeremy Stephens and Ben Rothwell.

Dricus du Plessis Islam Makhachev

Dricus du Plessis explains why Islam Makhachev super fight would be 'easy payday' for him

Fernando Quiles - January 28, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev
Luke Rockhold

Former UFC champion claims Khamzat Chimaev once turned down fight offer: 'He didn't really want to play'

Fernando Quiles - January 28, 2025

One former UFC titleholder claims that Khamzat Chimaev once turned down a fight with him.

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

ONE Championship's Jonathan Haggerty teases idea of showdown with UFC's Sean O'Malley

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty knows how to rile up combat sports fans.  

Israel Adesanya Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Adesanya vs. Imavov’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - January 28, 2025

UFC Saudi Arabia is right around the corner as fans await the return of the legend that is Israel Adesanya.

Dan Hooker, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker gives his thoughts on Justin Gaethje fight being five rounds

Harry Kettle - January 28, 2025

Dan Hooker has given his thoughts on the UFC making his fight against Justin Gaethje five rounds long instead of three.