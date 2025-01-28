GFL founder Darren Owen teases Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis: “Make the fights that people want to see”

By Josh Evanoff - January 28, 2025

GFL founder Darren Owen is interested in booking Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis.

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis

The new team-based MMA league is set to start holding events in April. Earlier this month, the Global Fight League held its inaugural draft where names such as Paige VanZant, Kevin Lee, Chris Weidman, and more were selected. Two fighters selected in the draft include ex-interim UFC champion Tony Ferguson and the ever-controversial Dillon Danis.

‘El Cucuy’ is heading to team Los Angeles, while ‘El Jefe’ is set to be coached by Ray Longo in New York. Appearing on Ariel Helwani’s podcast earlier today, GFL founder Darren Owen discussed their recent draft. There, he stated that the upstart company is looking to hit the ground running with several high-profile matchups.

In the interview, Owen teased a trilogy between Urijah Faber and Renan Barao, as well as a rematch between Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman. However, the GFL executive is also interested in booking a fight between Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis. For what it’s worth, both men have struggled in and out of the cage recently.

GFL founder Darren Owen teases Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis matchup

However, Owen believes fans would still be interested in the matchup. If the bout comes to fruition, Tony Ferguson will enter the cage riding an eight-fight losing streak. Meanwhile, Dillon Danis hasn’t competed since his embarrassing stoppage loss to Logan Paul in the boxing ring in late 2023.

“We can make the fights that people want to see and we’re listening to everybody.” Darren Owen stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today. “Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis, that may be something that comes to fruition. So, we’re down to make the fights. I’m a diehard fan, I love the sport more than anything and I’ve always kind of prided myself on making exciting matchups and matchups that people want to see. That’s first and foremost what we’re going to do, deliver the fights people want.”

He continued, “[Danis] was one of the harder ones to get over the finish line… I think that’s the fight fans want to see the most. Technically Tony is in as a lightweight, I don’t think he’ll care if we say that he’ll be a welterweight for this fight or for the rest of the season. Anybody who is on our roster, can fight anybody else on our roster.”

What do you make of these comments from GFL founder Darren Owen? Do you want to see Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis?

