Israel Adesanya defends Jon Jones following UFC 309 knockout win: “He’s given enough”

By Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has praised Jon Jones.

‘Bones’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC 309 over the weekend in New York City. Back for the first time since submitting Ciryl Gane last March, Jon Jones faced Stipe Miocic. For his part, the 42-year-old former heavyweight champion hadn’t been seen in the cage since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in 2021.

Ultimately, the former two-time champion was no match for Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ dominated Miocic, nearly finishing him in the first round with vicious ground and pound. While the challenger made it out of that round, Jones ultimately finished him with a devastating spinning back kick in round three. Following the win, the UFC champion revealed plans to keep on fighting.

However, Jon Jones didn’t seem overly interested in facing interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall. While that has irritated some fans online, ‘Bones’ has received some praise from a former foe, Israel Adesanya. While ‘The Last Stylebender’ previously had a long-running feud with Jones, the two squashed the beef last year.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL CONFIRMS NEGOTIATIONS ARE UNDERWAY FOR HIS UFC RETURN: “WE’RE JUST WAITING ON A DATE”

Israel Adesanya

Image via: MMA Fighting on YouTube

Israel Adesnaya praises Jon Jones following UFC 309 knockout win

On his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya offered Jon Jones nothing but praise. According to the former UFC middleweight champion, the heavyweight has given the sport more than enough. Adesanya added that Jones’ doesn’t owe anyone anything at this stage of his life, and career.

“I think he was 21 when he made his debut.” Israel Adesanya stated on his YouTube channel, reacting to Jon Jones’ recent victory at UFC 309. “That’s 16 years + in the game-classic. He’s given enough. I mean he doesn’t owe the game anything.” (h/t MMA Uncensored)

While Jon Jones plans to keep on fighting, Israel Adesanya’s future is currently unknown. ‘The Last Stylebender’ last appeared in the cage at UFC 305 in August against Dricus du Plessis, suffering a submission loss. While Adesanya vowed to keep on fighting following that bout, he remains unbooked as of now.

What do you make of these comments from Israel Adesanya? Who do you want to see UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Jon Jones UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Jake Paul reacts to Conor McGregor’s sexual assault verdict, ‘Notorious’ responds

BJ Penn Staff - November 22, 2024
Carlos Ulberg
UFC

Carlos Ulberg believes win over Volkan Oezdemir could earn him a title shot: "Anything can happen"

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2024

Carlos Ulberg believes he could secure a lightweight title shot with a win over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Macau.

Petr Yan weigh-in
Petr Yan

UFC Macau weigh-in results: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo official, all fighters hit target weight

Fernando Quiles - November 22, 2024

The UFC Macau weigh-ins are in the books and the main event has been made official.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor issues statement after Dublin jury rules he's liable for sexual assault

Fernando Quiles - November 22, 2024

Conor McGregor has spoken out after a jury in Dublin found him liable in a 2018 sexual assault case.

Daniel Cormier, Bo Nickal
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier responds to Bo Nickal’s criticism of his commentary at UFC 309: “I think he may have misunderstood”

BJ Penn Staff - November 22, 2024

Daniel Cormier is trying to clear the air with Bo Nickal.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo thinks UFC Macau win over Petr Yan would earn him bantamweight title shot against Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - November 22, 2024
Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

Ian Machado Garry hopes Joaquin Buckley puts "p***y" Colby Covington to sleep at UFC Tampa: "He’s a bitch"

Cole Shelton - November 21, 2024

Ian Machado Garry is rooting for Joaquin Buckley to beat Colby Covington at UFC Tampa.

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski shuts down talks of fighting Diego Lopes

Cole Shelton - November 21, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has shut down talks of him fighting Diego Lopes.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Machado Garry opens up on UFC 310 showdown against Shavkat Rakhmonov: "Undefeated vs. Undefeated"

Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2024

Ian Machado Garry can’t wait to lock horns with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Gable Steveson
UFC

Gable Steveson opens up on MMA future after training with Jon Jones: "That put a major spark in me"

Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2024

Former Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson believes MMA is likely in his future.