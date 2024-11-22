Jake Paul reacts to Conor McGregor’s sexual assault verdict, ‘Notorious’ responds

By BJ Penn Staff - November 22, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has been found civically liable of rape in Ireland, and his combat sports rival Jake Paul was one of the first to react to the disturbing news.

Conor McGregor

Over the last week, McGregor has been embroiled in a highly publicized civil trial stemming from an 2018 incident at a Dublin hotel, during which he was alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman named Nikita Hand. The “alleged” stipulation is no longer required, as far as Dublin’s High Court is concerned, after jurors sided with Hand on Nov. 22.

It did not take long for the combat sports world to begin reacting to news of the verdict, and Jake Paul, who is fresh of a decision victory over 58-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson, was among the first to chime in. He pulled no punches — and snuck in a shot at UFC CEO Dana White, who was previously caught on camera striking his own wife.

“Dana hits his wife, Conor’s convicted of rape, but I’m the bad guy?” Paul wrote on X.

Shortly after the jury rendered its verdict in Ireland, McGregor issued a public response that had clearly been vetted by his legal team, stating that he is “disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the director of public prosecutions reviewed,” and that he intends to appeal the result.

His response to Paul was less measured.

Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, sexual assault, rape, UFC

Conor McGregor responds to Jake Paul.

“No you’re a little gay nerd,” McGregor wrote in response to the boxer.

McGregor, who has not fought since a pair of stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021, was ordered to pay just shy of $260,000 US in damages to Hand.

“I would like to start off by saying I’m overwhelmed and touched by the support I have received from everybody,” Hand, a mother-of-one, told a swarm of reporters after the jury made its decision in Dublin (via Sky News). “It’s something that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.

“Now that justice has been served, I can now try and move on and look forward to the future with my family and friends and daughter.”

What do you think of this exchange between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Dana White Jake Paul UFC

