UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell bizarrely slams Elon Musk: “Earth is flat, Jesus is king”

By Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has began feuding with Elon Musk.

Bryce Mitchell, Elon Musk

‘Thug Nasty’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since stepping up to face Josh Emmett last December. That night saw Bryce Mitchell suffer a devastating first-round knockout loss. The defeat was the grappler’s first knockout defeat of his career and made him make a few changes. After a year away from the cage, Mitchell is now set to return.

Earlier this month, Dana White announced that Bryce Mitchell would be returning to UFC 310 next month. On the main card, the grappler will meet fellow submission ace, Kron Gracie. For his part, the Brazilian hasn’t been in the cage since a unanimous decision defeat to Charles Jourdain in May.

Just a few weeks away from his return, Bryce Mitchell is hard at work in training. However, ‘Thug Nasty’ also seemingly has time to start a feud with X owner Elon Musk. The billionaire was recently seen at UFC 309 over the weekend, and is seemingly an MMA fan. Well, Mitchell doesn’t seem to be a fan of Musk.

Bryce Mitchell starts feud with Elon Musk weeks away from UFC 310 return

Taking to X earlier today, Bryce Mitchell fired off several posts directed at the billionaire. In the posts, the UFC featherweight contender states that space is fake and that Elon Musk plans to do a fake alien invasion. While these would be bizarre posts for anyone, this doesn’t come as a huge surprise from Mitchell.

Since joining the UFC in 2018, Bryce Mitchell has gone viral on several occasions for his strange takes. Over the last few years, the featherweight contender has been open about his belief in flat earth, among other conspiracy theories. Furthermore, this isn’t the first time Mitchell has attacked Musk.

Earlier this summer, the grappler slammed the billionaire. In a podcast appearance in July, Mitchell stated that Elon Musk was the antichrist, and this company Tesla was a scam. With that in mind, his recent outburst on social media comes as no surprise.

What do you make of these comments from Bryce Mitchell? Are you excited about his return at UFC 310?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

