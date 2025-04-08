Sean O’Malley explains his excitement for Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

By Harry Kettle - April 8, 2025

Sean O’Malley has explained why he’s excited for this weekend’s clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett

On Saturday night, Paddy Pimblett faces the biggest test of his mixed martial arts career to date. He will collide with Michael Chandler, a man who has previously competed for a UFC world title. If he wins, then the Liverpudlian could really vault himself into contention in the race to capture the UFC lightweight championship.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett opens up on details of his first UFC contract

Alas, there are plenty of mixed opinions on how exactly this fight is going to play out. Some believe Chandler’s striking will serve as the big difference maker, whereas others believe Pimblett will be able to pull off another one of his classic submission wins. Either way, this is must-watch, and it’s hard not to be intrigued by all of the different possibilities.

Sean O’Malley is one of the many people interested in seeing how this plays out, and in a recent episode of his podcast, he spoke about the match-up and what he likes about it.

O’Malley’s view of Pimblett/Chandler

“Paddy vs. Michael Chandler is such an interesting fight,” O’Malley said on his “TimboSugarShow” podcast. “Michael Chandler is such a gangster for taking that fight. If he beats Paddy, that’s still a big win – maybe not in some people’s eyes, but Paddy is f*cking skilled. What he did to Bobby Green was super. It’s a big fight.

“Michael Chandler is a beast for taking that fight. Paddy’s a beast. Paddy, what he wants to do is climb the rankings. I think that fight makes so much sense. I don’t know who wins, either. I feel like it’s going to be very competitive. … (Pimblett is) very sharp and he’s very skilled.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you share Sean O’Malley’s enthusiasm for this fight? Who do you believe will pick up the win? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

