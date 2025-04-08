Sean O’Malley explains his excitement for Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Sean O’Malley has explained why he’s excited for this weekend’s clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

On Saturday night, Paddy Pimblett faces the biggest test of his mixed martial arts career to date. He will collide with Michael Chandler, a man who has previously competed for a UFC world title. If he wins, then the Liverpudlian could really vault himself into contention in the race to capture the UFC lightweight championship.

Alas, there are plenty of mixed opinions on how exactly this fight is going to play out. Some believe Chandler’s striking will serve as the big difference maker, whereas others believe Pimblett will be able to pull off another one of his classic submission wins. Either way, this is must-watch, and it’s hard not to be intrigued by all of the different possibilities.

Sean O’Malley is one of the many people interested in seeing how this plays out, and in a recent episode of his podcast, he spoke about the match-up and what he likes about it.