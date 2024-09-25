Dustin Poirier hints at desired UFC return opponent in one-word tweet

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier provided a glimpse into who he prefers to fight for his potential career-ending bout inside the Octagon.

Poirier hasn’t fought since a fifth-round submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. Immediately after his third lineal title loss, Poirier hinted at retirement in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

In the weeks after UFC 302, Poirier appeared to pivot on that sentiment. While a return date isn’t formally in the works for Poirier, as of this writing, he’s announced he foresees at least one more fight before hanging up the gloves.

After losing to Justin Gaethje for the then-vacant BMF belt at UFC 291, Poirier has hinted at a trilogy with his two-time foe. He appeared to further ramp up talks of making the fight happen in a recent social media post.