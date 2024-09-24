Diego Lopes calls for “very interesting fight” against Alexander Volkanovski

By Cole Shelton - September 24, 2024

Diego Lopes is hoping to secure a number-one contender fight against Alexander Volkanovski next time out.

Diego Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski

Lopes picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC 306 as he scored a decision win over Brian Ortega. It was a statement win and following the victory, the Brazilian is hopeful to face Volkanovski next. However, Lopes also says he’s open to being the backup fighter for the featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway at UFC 308.

“If that doesn’t happen, we’d like the possibility of fighting [Alexander] Volkanovski in December,” Lopes said to MMAFighting. “He doesn’t like to wait, and neither do I, so that could be a good fight. A lot can happen, but I think the two most viable options for us right now are being the backup fighter in Abu Dhabi, or fighting Volkanovski in December. The UFC is aware that I’m available for [UFC 308], so it depends on what they want to do.”

With Topuria vs. Holloway booked a potential No. 1 contender bout between Lopes and Volkanovski makes sense. But, there is a chance that Volkanovski decides to wait for the title shot.

Diego Lopes believes Alexander Volkanovski fight would be interesting

Diego Lopes says if he isn’t the backup fighter, he would look to fight Alexander Volkanovski in a five-round co-main event at UFC 310 on December 7. Or, for the two to headline UFC Tampa on December 14 which is the final card of the year.

“The Volk fight would be very interesting because he’s shown he can adapt well to everybody’s style, especially when his opponent is taller, until he fought Topuria,” Lopes said. “But I think I can also adapt well to guys that are shorter than me, so it would be a very interesting fight.”

Ultimately, Lopes is right near the title picture, and if he does get the fight against Volkanovski he can cement himself as the next title contender.

