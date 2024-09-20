Max Holloway speaks out against gun violence after recent shootings: “Put the guns down boys”

By Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway wants to see an end to gun violence.

Max Holloway, UFC 300

‘Blessed’ is just a few months removed from his monumental UFC 300 win over Justin Gaethje. With that victory, Max Holloway earned the ceremonial ‘BMF’ championship. Despite some brief talk about a potential lightweight title bout against Islam Makhachev, the Hawaiian instead decided to return to 145 pounds.

Next month in Abu Dhabi, Max Holloway will face defending featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. ‘El Matador’ famously won the gold from Alexander Volkanovski in February with a stunning knockout win. Eight months later, he’s set to make his first title defense against Holloway.

Entering the contest, the Hawaiian seemingly has a lot on his mind. A few weeks out from fight day, Max Holloway appeared on local news station KHON2. There, the UFC featherweight contender was asked about recent violence in West Oahu. In Holloway’s home state, there have been several high-profile shootings as of late.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON ADMITS TRAINING IS “A LITTLE SHAKY” AHEAD OF BOXING RETURN AGAINST JAKE PAUL: “IT’S HARD TO WALK RIGHT NOW”

Max Holloway

Max Holloway speaks out against gun violence ahead of UFC 308 return

In the interview, Max Holloway made a passionate plea for Hawaiians to put the guns down. ‘Blessed’ added that young men should go to the gym, or just fight the old-school way if there’s a major issue. Regardless, the 32-year-old fighter believes that something has to change.

“It sucks, man. Put the guns down, boys.” Max Holloway told local Hawaii news station KHON2. “Put ‘em down. If you guys got a problem, do it the old-school way. Go to the boxing gym, put on some gloves and punch each other and then shake hands and be on with it. I remember when we were growing up, street fights, I wouldn’t say do it, but shooting someone is something different.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, stop the violence, go to the gym. Go do something, go lift weights. Go throw weights. Play video games or something. You wanna shoot somebody, go play Apex or Call of Duty or something like that, you know? Keep the violence off the streets, and you have to think about the younger generation that’s coming up… Let’s not add more [violence].”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight contender? Are you excited for Max Holloway’s return next month?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Max Holloway UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling shares details of altercation with "Assh***" Sean O'Malley fans ahead of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024
Henry Cejudo, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo blasts "World's biggest cuck" Sean O'Malley after dismissing his Olympic accolades

Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has a pointed message for Sean O’Malley after the latter downplayed his career accolades.

Sean O’Malley UFC 306
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley warned by former UFC champion about facing top 5 bantamweight: "I think he pieces Sean up"

Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024

One former UFC bantamweight champion has warned Sean O’Malley to stay clear from a certain 135-pound contender.

Sean O’Malley Tim Welch
UFC

Sean O’Malley's coach clears the air on UFC 306 corner advice: "It sounded way worse than it actually was"

Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024

Tim Welch, Sean O’Malley’s coach, has responded to criticisms of his corner advice going into the final round of the UFC 306 main event.

Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Abu Dhabi, Results, UFC
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo makes case for UFC bantamweight title shot over Umar Nurmagomedov: "He has to get tested more"

Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo doesn’t believe it’s time for Umar Nurmagomedov to receive a UFC title opportunity.

Dana White, UFC 303

Steve-O claims Dana White dipped out of the UFC Nashville main event to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024
Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree's coach shares bold prediction for UFC 307 title fight with Alex Pereira: “He’s the one that breaks game first”

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024

John Wood the coach of Khalil Rountree shared a bold prediction for his fighter’s upcoming title fight against Alex Pereira.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vows to end his UFC fighter pay campaign if Dana White makes one change: “I’ll shut the f**k up!”

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024

Jake Paul plans to end his UFC fighter pay campaign if Dana White makes one change.

Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad says Kamaru Usman "got physical" with him during recent podcast face-to-face

Curtis Calhoun - September 19, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad got into a physical altercation with former titleholder Kamaru Usman while on the former champion’s podcast.

Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen axes "Foolish" hopes for a Conor McGregor UFC comeback after Michael Chandler's recent booking

Curtis Calhoun - September 19, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is no longer interested in a UFC comeback after Michael Chandler’s new fight booking.