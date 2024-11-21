Henry Cejudo seemingly approves future rematch with Dominick Cruz: “Let’s make it happen!”

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo is down to face Dominick Cruz again.

‘Triple C’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a showdown with Merab Dvalishvili in February. There, Henry Cejudo was handed his second straight loss by ‘The Machine’, this time losing by unanimous decision. Last May, the former champion ended his three-year retirement, suffering a defeat against Aljamain Sterling.

As of now, Henry Cejudo remains unbooked. Well, it seems that the former bantamweight and flyweight champion could return against a former foe, Dominick Cruz. Earlier this month, ‘The Dominator’ revealed plans to compete one final time in the cage. Cruz last competed in August 2022, suffering a knockout loss to Marlon Vera.

One of the names that Dominick Cruz has shown interest in facing in his final fight is Henry Cejudo. For what it’s worth, the two have a lengthy history. Cruz famously stepped up on short notice to face ‘Triple C’ at UFC 249 in May 2020, suffering a controversial second-round stoppage loss.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL IS CONFIDENT SHOWDOWN WITH JON JONES WILL EVENTUALLY HAPPEN: “HE HAS A GIGANTIC EGO”

😤 Henry Cejudo goes off on Dominick Cruz and says he wants to fight him next: “The only thing I remember about Dominick Cruz is when I put that freaking knee on top of his freaking dome… I actually like this fight. If the UFC likes it, let’s make it happen.” 🎥… pic.twitter.com/WqDdJTYVQF — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) November 21, 2024



Henry Cejudo seemingly approves rematch against former UFC champion Dominick Cruz

Speaking on a recent edition of his ‘Pound 4 Pound’ Podcast alongside Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo responded to Dominick Cruz. There, the former two-division UFC champion seemingly approved the bout. While Cejudo doesn’t overly care for Cruz, he wouldn’t mind handing him another loss.

“Dominick snooze, the only thing I only remember about Dominick Cruz is when I put that freaking knee on top of his freaking dome.” Henry Cejudo stated during the podcast. “That’s the only thing I remember him for. He woke up and was like ‘Alcohol and cigarettes’, and he starts blaming the referee when he had 13 unanswered shots.”

He continued, “I actually like that fight. If the UFC wants to make it, let’s make it happen. But as I’ve said before, as I told [Mario] Bautista, and everybody else, I don’t want to get into a fight with Hunter [Campbell] anymore. I’m allowing Hunter to really pick the fight. If he wants to give Dominick Cruz that fight, let’s do it.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz?